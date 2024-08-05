The Proofing Tool You Actually Don't Need For Great Bread

When you decide to get into baking, you may be overwhelmed by all the tools the internet tells you you'll need. A kitchen scale? Tons of wet parchment paper? A sharp knife to help you score sourdough bread? A biscuit cutter to help create the roundest cookies? Sure, these tools can make your bakes much better, but you might wonder: Are there any that aren't all that necessary, especially as a beginner? As a matter of fact, yes! When it comes to bread baking, there's one tool that you can remove from your Amazon shopping cart: A proofing box.

In bread baking, proofing refers to the second (or final) rise that dough performs after the initial rise (sometimes called a first proof) and before it goes into the oven. During the initial rise, the yeast works to help the dough ferment and expand; once that's done, it's molded into its final shape — like a ball or a loaf — and enters a final proof to expand and puff up.

For dough to rise properly in both stages, it needs to be in a warm environment (typically between 75 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit). A proofing box provides the right level of humidity and temperature to ensure your dough proofs properly and is ready to bake. However, you can take some shortcuts to get the perfect final rise without having to invest in a box. One of the most common alternatives is to proof your bread dough in the oven.