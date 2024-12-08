The Easy Test To Make Sure Your Stand Mixer Is Working Properly

Whether you typically use your stand mixer to make ice cream, meatloaf, or three-ingredient banana bread, you want an appliance that operates at peak efficiency. Especially if you rely on your stand mixer to help prepare countless everyday recipes, it's important to ensure the paddle attachment reaches the correct point at the base of your mixing bowl. Luckily, with a simple dime, you can check your stand mixer's effectiveness in no time.

To determine if this handy appliance needs adjusting, place a dime at the bottom of your mixing bowl. A standard U.S. dime measures 1⁄16 of an inch thick, which is just the right amount of clearance between the paddle attachment and the bowl for prime performance. Lower the paddle and turn your mixer on to the lowest possible setting.

If the paddle moves the dime in small intervals of ¼ to ½ of an inch with every turn, the attachment is perfectly level. However, if the paddle doesn't touch the dime at all, there's too much space between the beater and the bowl. Conversely, if the paddle swishes the dime around continuously without pause, there is not enough space. Luckily, you can calibrate your stand mixer with a screwdriver in just a few simple steps.