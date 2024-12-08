The Easy Test To Make Sure Your Stand Mixer Is Working Properly
Whether you typically use your stand mixer to make ice cream, meatloaf, or three-ingredient banana bread, you want an appliance that operates at peak efficiency. Especially if you rely on your stand mixer to help prepare countless everyday recipes, it's important to ensure the paddle attachment reaches the correct point at the base of your mixing bowl. Luckily, with a simple dime, you can check your stand mixer's effectiveness in no time.
To determine if this handy appliance needs adjusting, place a dime at the bottom of your mixing bowl. A standard U.S. dime measures 1⁄16 of an inch thick, which is just the right amount of clearance between the paddle attachment and the bowl for prime performance. Lower the paddle and turn your mixer on to the lowest possible setting.
If the paddle moves the dime in small intervals of ¼ to ½ of an inch with every turn, the attachment is perfectly level. However, if the paddle doesn't touch the dime at all, there's too much space between the beater and the bowl. Conversely, if the paddle swishes the dime around continuously without pause, there is not enough space. Luckily, you can calibrate your stand mixer with a screwdriver in just a few simple steps.
How to properly adjust your stand mixer for optimal performance
To adjust the height of your paddle attachment, locate the large central screw on the midsection of your stand mixer. This screw is typically found on the inner surface where the lever and base of your mixer connect. For bowl-lift mixers, the screw is located on the outer surface of the mixer, right above the bowl.
Make sure appliance is unplugged before making any adjustments. Then, grab a flat-head screwdriver. To increase the space between the attachment and the bowl, turn the screw a quarter of a turn to the left (counterclockwise). Alternatively, to decrease the clearance, turn the screw a quarter of a turn to the right (clockwise). After each adjustment, repeat the dime test to confirm the level at which the paddle is hitting the interior of your bowl.
While there's no recommended time frame for checking your stand mixer's attachment clearance, it's wise to pay close attention every time you put this appliance to use. If you happen to notice ingredients gathering at the bottom of the bowl or not mixing sufficiently, perform the dime test. To keep this handy device running smoothly at all times, there are even more secrets about your KitchenAid mixer to uncover, such as knowing when and how to use the three included attachments.