One Of Trader Joe's' Most Affordable Desserts Is A Twist On A Classic Treat

Trader Joe's is known for its quirky, offbeat branding and equally eclectic products, which makes it the perfect place to get your grocery shopping done when you're looking for items you won't find at any typical supermarket. TJ's has really cornered the market on sweets, too, from its ever-popular mini-sheet cakes — which you can beautifully transform with a little work and some edible flowers — to its rich, creamy vanilla ice cream (which might share a supplier with Costco). But if you're looking for something served up warm, that won't make too big a dent in your bank account, you must try Trader Joe's' Apple Blossoms, a fun take on classic apple pie.

The Apple Blossoms, which retail for just $2.49 for two in a box (totaling eight ounces of sweet appley goodness), are sold in the freezer aisle. Their name derives from their filling — Northern Spy apples hailing from Canada — as well as their shape, which consists of dough that has been wrapped around the filling and shaped to stay slightly enclosed, like pastry petals (with cinnamon crumble sprinkled on top). According to their packaging, these Blossoms can be ready to eat in as little as a minute, and you can microwave them, bake them, or even air fry them. If you love apple pie, but your household can't finish off one in its entirety before it starts to go bad, say hello to your new favorite cheap sweet treat.