One Of Trader Joe's' Most Affordable Desserts Is A Twist On A Classic Treat
Trader Joe's is known for its quirky, offbeat branding and equally eclectic products, which makes it the perfect place to get your grocery shopping done when you're looking for items you won't find at any typical supermarket. TJ's has really cornered the market on sweets, too, from its ever-popular mini-sheet cakes — which you can beautifully transform with a little work and some edible flowers — to its rich, creamy vanilla ice cream (which might share a supplier with Costco). But if you're looking for something served up warm, that won't make too big a dent in your bank account, you must try Trader Joe's' Apple Blossoms, a fun take on classic apple pie.
The Apple Blossoms, which retail for just $2.49 for two in a box (totaling eight ounces of sweet appley goodness), are sold in the freezer aisle. Their name derives from their filling — Northern Spy apples hailing from Canada — as well as their shape, which consists of dough that has been wrapped around the filling and shaped to stay slightly enclosed, like pastry petals (with cinnamon crumble sprinkled on top). According to their packaging, these Blossoms can be ready to eat in as little as a minute, and you can microwave them, bake them, or even air fry them. If you love apple pie, but your household can't finish off one in its entirety before it starts to go bad, say hello to your new favorite cheap sweet treat.
Making Trader Joe's Apple Blossoms bloom
To stay with the flower metaphor, we have some ideas for making the Trader Joe's Apple Blossoms — a fan favorite for over two decades — really bloom. One issue that people have run into is that, despite cook times given on the box, the frozen pastries leave the microwave or oven still kind of cold on the inside. To circumvent that, you might let them defrost a bit on your counter or in your refrigerator before heating them up; conversely, halfway through whatever heating method you choose (including the air fryer), you can prod them open a bit with a fork and give the insides a little stir, or at least an agitation. This prevents the frozen core from staying stuck together in a cold mass.
There are also finishing touches to consider once the blossoms are done heating through. You might sprinkle on some extra cinnamon, or even dust them with powdered sugar, which would make them look like they came fresh from the bakery. And just like apple pie à la mode, what could taste better than a scoop of vanilla ice cream served up in the same bowl, offering a deliciously cool contrast to the hot, flaky, and gooey apple blossom? Literally nothing.