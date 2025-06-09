Costco And Trader Joe's Vanilla Ice Cream May Be More Alike Than We Knew
Vanilla ice cream is a classic treat for good reason — but not all store-bought brands taste the same. In the case of Trader Joe's and Costco, however, the two may actually come from the same manufacturer. If you have tried both retailers' rich and creamy, high quality vanilla ice cream offerings, you probably noticed that the frozen treats taste eerily similar. That's because they most likely are — speculation online suggests that the same supplier produces ice cream for both chains.
While we've known for a while that Humboldt Creamery in California is the company that makes Costco's Kirkland Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, a thread on Reddit suggests that the creamery also makes the Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream found at Trader Joe's. Both retailers offer privately labeled products that outsource production to other companies, so it's plausible that Humboldt Creamery may make both ice creams.
That said, there are subtle differences between the two ice creams. The online consensus regarding flavor is that Kirkland's Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream has a creamy texture with a just-sweet-enough taste. In contrast, Trader Joe's French Vanilla has a more pronounced vanilla taste (hence the name). As one Reddit commenter said, "Just because they are made at the same place doesn't mean they are the same recipe." There's also the size and cost of the two products to consider. Kirkland Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream comes in a double pack containing two half-gallon containers for around $17. Trader Joe's Super Premium French Vanilla Ice Cream is sold in a single container for around $4.79 per quart. While the Kirkland ice cream gives you more bang for your buck, Trader Joe's is perfect for those who want to save on freezer space.
The difference between the two store-bought brands is in the ingredients list
When comparing the ingredients in the two ice creams, you'll notice they're very similar. Both Kirkland Signature and Trader Joe's super premium products contain milk, cream, sugar, carob bean, and guar gum. (For the record, guar gum is a natural food thickener.) The difference between the ice creams is in the egg yolks and flavoring. Kirkland uses pasteurized egg yolks, which have been heat-treated to eliminate harmful bacteria like Salmonella. On the other hand, Trader Joe's uses sugared egg yolks, which are also pasteurized, but have sugar added for a sweeter taste. The different egg yolks and the ratio of the other ingredients added to each recipe may account for the slight difference in texture.
Kirkland also uses vanilla extract, whereas Trader Joe's uses natural vanilla flavor. While both flavorings come directly from the vanilla bean, vanilla flavor has a more pronounced taste, and vanilla extract can be more subtle and buildable. This could explain the difference in taste between the two ice creams, although it is very subtle.
What Costco and Trader Joe's really have in common is offering a "super-premium" product — this is more than just a marketing buzzword. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, "super-premium" is an official term that means an ice cream has a very low overrun (air content) and high fat content. Whether crafting the perfect ice cream cake or enjoying it in a cone, this designation translates to ultra-smooth and creamy ice cream with every scoop.