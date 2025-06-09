Costco And Trader Joe's Vanilla Ice Cream May Be More Alike Than We Knew

Vanilla ice cream is a classic treat for good reason — but not all store-bought brands taste the same. In the case of Trader Joe's and Costco, however, the two may actually come from the same manufacturer. If you have tried both retailers' rich and creamy, high quality vanilla ice cream offerings, you probably noticed that the frozen treats taste eerily similar. That's because they most likely are — speculation online suggests that the same supplier produces ice cream for both chains.

While we've known for a while that Humboldt Creamery in California is the company that makes Costco's Kirkland Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, a thread on Reddit suggests that the creamery also makes the Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream found at Trader Joe's. Both retailers offer privately labeled products that outsource production to other companies, so it's plausible that Humboldt Creamery may make both ice creams.

That said, there are subtle differences between the two ice creams. The online consensus regarding flavor is that Kirkland's Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream has a creamy texture with a just-sweet-enough taste. In contrast, Trader Joe's French Vanilla has a more pronounced vanilla taste (hence the name). As one Reddit commenter said, "Just because they are made at the same place doesn't mean they are the same recipe." There's also the size and cost of the two products to consider. Kirkland Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream comes in a double pack containing two half-gallon containers for around $17. Trader Joe's Super Premium French Vanilla Ice Cream is sold in a single container for around $4.79 per quart. While the Kirkland ice cream gives you more bang for your buck, Trader Joe's is perfect for those who want to save on freezer space.