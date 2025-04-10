The Olive Garden Menu Item Reddit Thinks Is The Best One For First-Timers
Olive Garden is known for delivering tasty, Italian American comfort food in a cozy and casual setting — as the original slogan promised: "When you're here, you're family." However, going to this cozy Italian chain restaurant for the first time can be overwhelming if you aren't properly prepared. This begs the question: What should you order when visiting Olive Garden for the first time? According to Reddit, your best introduction to Olive Garden is its Chicken Tortelloni Alfredo — or any version of alfredo, really.
Like Olive Garden's iconic breadsticks, the Chicken Tortelloni Alfredo has developed a cult-like fan base, and it's easy to see why. The delightfully creamy dish features Asiago cheese-filled tortelloni baked in Alfredo sauce, topped with a blend of Italian cheeses and toasted breadcrumbs alongside slices of succulently grilled chicken. The entree comes with two of the signature breadsticks and your choice of soup or salad on the side — a perk that turns many first-timers into regular customers. As one Redditor puts it, when it comes to Olive Garden's Alfredo, "It is my go to favorite" (via Reddit).
It's obvious why people love this dish: It's cheesy, creamy, deliciously garlicky, and prepared fresh throughout the day. Additionally, unlike similar traditional Italian sauces, the Olive Garden version contains cream, giving it that ultra-rich mouthfeel and flavorful taste. The hint of charred smokiness from the grilled chicken contrasts perfectly with the sauce's creaminess.
More Olive Garden ordering tips
Olive Garden is known for its super creamy and savory Alfredo sauce recipe. If you're not a fan of stuffed pasta, consider the Chicken Alfredo, which features the same grilled chicken as the Chicken Tortelloni Alfredo but on fettuccine instead. There's also a shrimp and seafood Alfredo option. When a user on Reddit asked what they should order during their first trip to Olive Garden, the Alfredo pasta options received the most suggestions, making it a classic introductory dish that will impress without overwhelming the senses. The Alfredo entrees are also great value. As one Reddit user remarks, they are a "Massive portion, so be prepared to bring some home, especially if you have salad and bread" (per Reddit).
Other excellent options for first-time diners include the Shrimp Scampi, which features angel hair pasta topped with shrimp sauteed in a garlic sauce and tossed with asparagus and tomatoes, or the Chicken Scampi, which has the same elements but with grilled chicken instead of shrimp.
However, if you're feeling indecisive, you can't go wrong with the Tour of Italy, a sampler that includes a serving of three decadent Olive Garden classics all on one plate. Can't decide between red and white sauce? The Tour of Italy has a little of everything, including Chicken Parmigiana, Lasagne Classico (a classic lasagne made with beef and pork), and Fettuccine Alfredo. As one Redditor shared, this classic entree is a no-brainer because "you're bound to like something on there" (via Reddit)!
If you want to try it for yourself, it's now easier than ever – Olive Garden offers delivery now. Just don't forget to try the breadsticks.