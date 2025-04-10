The Olive Garden Menu Item Reddit Thinks Is The Best One For First-Timers

Olive Garden is known for delivering tasty, Italian American comfort food in a cozy and casual setting — as the original slogan promised: "When you're here, you're family." However, going to this cozy Italian chain restaurant for the first time can be overwhelming if you aren't properly prepared. This begs the question: What should you order when visiting Olive Garden for the first time? According to Reddit, your best introduction to Olive Garden is its Chicken Tortelloni Alfredo — or any version of alfredo, really.

Like Olive Garden's iconic breadsticks, the Chicken Tortelloni Alfredo has developed a cult-like fan base, and it's easy to see why. The delightfully creamy dish features Asiago cheese-filled tortelloni baked in Alfredo sauce, topped with a blend of Italian cheeses and toasted breadcrumbs alongside slices of succulently grilled chicken. The entree comes with two of the signature breadsticks and your choice of soup or salad on the side — a perk that turns many first-timers into regular customers. As one Redditor puts it, when it comes to Olive Garden's Alfredo, "It is my go to favorite" (via Reddit).

It's obvious why people love this dish: It's cheesy, creamy, deliciously garlicky, and prepared fresh throughout the day. Additionally, unlike similar traditional Italian sauces, the Olive Garden version contains cream, giving it that ultra-rich mouthfeel and flavorful taste. The hint of charred smokiness from the grilled chicken contrasts perfectly with the sauce's creaminess.