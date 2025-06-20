The Decadent Difference Between Olive Garden's 2 Chocolate Cakes
Olive Garden is a longtime chain that remains popular in the world of casual dining. Between the iconic never-ending breadsticks and dozens of pasta dishes to choose from, it's no wonder the restaurant is a classic choice for a family meal. Like all good eateries, it also has a hefty dessert menu that features some Italian favorites along with in-house specialties. This includes two chocolate cakes: the Chocolate Lasagna and the Black Tie Mousse Cake. But what's the difference between them?
While both include layers of chocolate cake and some variety of mousse, these cakes feature different ingredients and are presented differently. The Black Tie Mousse Cake more closely resembles a basic three-layer cake, and includes frosted toppings and a cheesecake layer, while the Chocolate Lasagna pays homage to the classic pasta dish with eight thinner layers of mousse and cake. When perusing the menu, you'll note that both options are listed with the letter 'V' next to them to indicate being vegetarian — not vegan, as both contain dairy products. Each dessert offers its own unique flavor combination, yet both are sure to satisfy any chocolate lover's sweet tooth. And, now that Olive Garden delivers straight to your door, you can try both chocolate cakes without leaving the comfort of your own home. Just be sure to read up on the different ingredients and flavors they use.
Olive Garden's Chocolate Lasagna
While some people look down upon traditional dessert lasagna, Olive Garden seems to have flipped the script; and don't worry, there are no noodles involved. The Chocolate Lasagna features thin, alternating layers of chocolate cake, a light and creamy chocolate mousse, and crushed wafers towards the bottom all topped with a gooey chocolate sauce.
The layers resemble the intricate tiers you'd find in a savory lasagna, but instead of marinara, the moisture comes from a tender cake and delicate mousse. The crushed wafers give the cake a bit of texture while still keeping it simple for those who love chocolate without a ton of extra fuss. While exact price for this tasty treat may vary by location, a slice of Chocolate Lasagna at Olive Garden will typically set you back about $10.49.
The Black Tie Mousse Cake
When you see the words "Black Tie," you can surely expect a fancy affair. The Black Tie Mousse Cake is the more extravagant of the two chocolate desserts, as it's made of three main layers of chocolate cake, dark chocolate cheesecake, and a white custard mousse. With mini chocolate chips covering the sides and swirls of chocolate marble frosting on top, this dessert is definitely decadent. The fancy quality also tacks on an extra few cents to the total cost, commonly priced around $10.79.
The dark chocolate cheesecake adds a bit of tang to this otherwise thick and creamy dessert, which can be a nice break from a heavy bite of chocolate. While there is no crunchy wafer, the chocolate chips add a nice textural element to complement the smoothness. Despite their similar bases, these cakes are just different enough to make it worth trying both.