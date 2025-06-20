The Decadent Difference Between Olive Garden's 2 Chocolate Cakes

Olive Garden is a longtime chain that remains popular in the world of casual dining. Between the iconic never-ending breadsticks and dozens of pasta dishes to choose from, it's no wonder the restaurant is a classic choice for a family meal. Like all good eateries, it also has a hefty dessert menu that features some Italian favorites along with in-house specialties. This includes two chocolate cakes: the Chocolate Lasagna and the Black Tie Mousse Cake. But what's the difference between them?

While both include layers of chocolate cake and some variety of mousse, these cakes feature different ingredients and are presented differently. The Black Tie Mousse Cake more closely resembles a basic three-layer cake, and includes frosted toppings and a cheesecake layer, while the Chocolate Lasagna pays homage to the classic pasta dish with eight thinner layers of mousse and cake. When perusing the menu, you'll note that both options are listed with the letter 'V' next to them to indicate being vegetarian — not vegan, as both contain dairy products. Each dessert offers its own unique flavor combination, yet both are sure to satisfy any chocolate lover's sweet tooth. And, now that Olive Garden delivers straight to your door, you can try both chocolate cakes without leaving the comfort of your own home. Just be sure to read up on the different ingredients and flavors they use.