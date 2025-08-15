Repurpose Old Coffee Mugs With This Adorable Gardening Hack

Most of us have at least one coffee cup collecting dust in the back of the cupboard, whether it's a chipped favorite or a souvenir you never actually use. But instead of letting it sit forgotten, why not give it a second life? Old mugs can be turned into anything from a coffee mug bird feeder to pen holders. With one simple hack, you can also turn coffee mugs into mini planters that brighten gardens, windowsills, or kitchen counters.

To make coffee mug planters, start by choosing a mug (or a few) you're ready to retire from your morning coffee routine. Then, place the cup upside down in a bin or bowl of room-temperature water and gently tap a nail into the center of the base with a hammer. While the water may seem unnecessary, it actually reduces the hardness of the mug thanks to the Rehbinder effect, ensuring no cracks or shattering.

After hammering the nail through, your mug should have a small hole necessary for draining excess water and preventing root rot. Just remember to hammer lightly, and avoid delicate mugs (like ones made of glass) or overly thick ones that require too much force. Or, if you have a power drill, you can skip the water altogether and carefully drill a hole in your mug that way.