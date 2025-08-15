Repurpose Old Coffee Mugs With This Adorable Gardening Hack
Most of us have at least one coffee cup collecting dust in the back of the cupboard, whether it's a chipped favorite or a souvenir you never actually use. But instead of letting it sit forgotten, why not give it a second life? Old mugs can be turned into anything from a coffee mug bird feeder to pen holders. With one simple hack, you can also turn coffee mugs into mini planters that brighten gardens, windowsills, or kitchen counters.
To make coffee mug planters, start by choosing a mug (or a few) you're ready to retire from your morning coffee routine. Then, place the cup upside down in a bin or bowl of room-temperature water and gently tap a nail into the center of the base with a hammer. While the water may seem unnecessary, it actually reduces the hardness of the mug thanks to the Rehbinder effect, ensuring no cracks or shattering.
After hammering the nail through, your mug should have a small hole necessary for draining excess water and preventing root rot. Just remember to hammer lightly, and avoid delicate mugs (like ones made of glass) or overly thick ones that require too much force. Or, if you have a power drill, you can skip the water altogether and carefully drill a hole in your mug that way.
Using your mug planter in the kitchen
Once your upcycled mug is ready, it's time for the planting to begin. Of course, you can choose classic options like small succulents or cacti, but what about planting something you can actually use in the kitchen? Opt for fresh herbs like basil, mint, parsley, or chives, which, when kept on a kitchen windowsill, are handy for when you're making herby pasta salad, soup, or a morning scramble. Small mugs are also perfect for quick-growing micro-greens or baby lettuce, which you can snip straight into a salad.
For something more decorative, consider edible flowers like pea blossoms or lavender — they add cheerful color to the kitchen and can double as salad or dessert garnishes. You can even transform spritzes with stunning ice flowers. If you want to go bigger, this same hole-drilling trick works on old ceramic bowls too, making them ideal for larger herbs like rosemary or thyme, or even vegetables like cherry tomatoes or peppers.