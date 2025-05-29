Attract Birds To Your Yard With This Old Coffee Mug Hack
Giving back to nature and reusing old materials at the same time? Sounds like the perfect at-home kitchen craft! You can add an aesthetic touch to your yard with an old coffee mug and a few natural ingredients to make a no-waste bird feeder. If you're looking to repurpose mugs you already have, this is a great way to declutter your cabinets.
Most bird feeders are actually made using a kind of melted-down fat, known as suet, that solidifies, so the birds can peck at it. For this project, you can buy a premade suet cake from the store or cook down some beef tallow to make your own. The other ingredients include bird seed, sturdy sticks to act as the bird perch, and, of course, mugs.
Fill your mugs about halfway with bird seed, then insert the stick along the side of the mug farthest from the handle. You'll want to secure the stick to the side of the mug, using wire or tape, so it doesn't move around when you add the liquid fat. Note that meat fats are commonly made into things like candles and balms, so they will easily melt down and then re-pour them into your mug. Once the mug is full of seed and suet, let it cool in the fridge so that it solidifies, and stir as needed, so the seed doesn't clump. Once solid, attach a carabiner or heavy-duty wire to the mug's handle, and hang the feeder outside for you and your birds to enjoy.
Spicing up your bird feeders
One of the great things about this project is how easy it is to tailor it to your goals. In terms of decorating, you can personalize the mugs and even create a set using similar designs that will add a homey touch to your outdoor space. This project also makes an excellent gift for nature lovers and craft fans alike. Since you choose the materials, you have the opportunity to choose between sentimentality, practical necessity, or both.
Another great way to upgrade this craft is by experimenting with different kinds of filling. Different types of seed attract particular birds, so you can adjust your filling depending on the birds native to your area. For example, most birds will be drawn to sunflower seeds, but some like jays, quails, and thrashers love milo. You can also add to the no-waste aspect of this project with one of many clever ways of using leftover eggshells – grinding them into a powder and mixing them in with the seed. The shells are rich with nutrients that are great for birds.
Finally, you can literally spice up your bird seed by adding chili flakes, paprika, or simple pepper. Why? Birds can't taste capsaicin — the actual spicy aspect — so it won't harm them, but the spice will deter other animals like raccoons and squirrels from messing with your feeder. This way, you protect your craft from larger animals that may break it while still providing for the birds.