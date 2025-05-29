Attract Birds To Your Yard With This Old Coffee Mug Hack

Giving back to nature and reusing old materials at the same time? Sounds like the perfect at-home kitchen craft! You can add an aesthetic touch to your yard with an old coffee mug and a few natural ingredients to make a no-waste bird feeder. If you're looking to repurpose mugs you already have, this is a great way to declutter your cabinets.

Most bird feeders are actually made using a kind of melted-down fat, known as suet, that solidifies, so the birds can peck at it. For this project, you can buy a premade suet cake from the store or cook down some beef tallow to make your own. The other ingredients include bird seed, sturdy sticks to act as the bird perch, and, of course, mugs.

Fill your mugs about halfway with bird seed, then insert the stick along the side of the mug farthest from the handle. You'll want to secure the stick to the side of the mug, using wire or tape, so it doesn't move around when you add the liquid fat. Note that meat fats are commonly made into things like candles and balms, so they will easily melt down and then re-pour them into your mug. Once the mug is full of seed and suet, let it cool in the fridge so that it solidifies, and stir as needed, so the seed doesn't clump. Once solid, attach a carabiner or heavy-duty wire to the mug's handle, and hang the feeder outside for you and your birds to enjoy.