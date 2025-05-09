Does Your Costco Membership Card Work Outside The US?

Although your U.S. Costco membership card gets you through the doors of any Costco around the globe, you might be surprised to find that fellow international members are paying less for the same access. The U.S. has the highest membership fees of all 14 countries with Costco locations — $65 per year for a Gold Star membership and $130 for an Executive. Compare that to Mexico, for example, where a Gold Star membership costs just 600 pesos (about $30 USD) and an Executive membership runs 1,200 pesos (around $60 USD).

Beyond pricing, international Costcos are far from exact replicas of their American counterparts. For example, each store is tailored to reflect unique local cuisine, like bulk Vegemite in Australia, full-sized octopus and sea cucumbers in South Korea, beef bulgogi in Japan, and food court cottage pies in the U.K. as well as one item we wish we had in the USA — double-decker fried chicken sandwiches.

When it comes time to check out, be aware that not all international Costcos accept the same credit cards as U.S. locations. While American Costcos only take Visa cards, Canadian Costcos exclusively accept Mastercard, alongside debit cards and cash. Be sure to always check a country's specific payment policies before flashing your membership card and loading your cart.