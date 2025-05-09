Does Your Costco Membership Card Work Outside The US?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You've booked your flights and packed your suitcase — but did you remember to bring your Costco membership card? It might not be the first thing you think to toss in your carry-on, but it could come surprisingly handy while you're abroad. According to Costco's website, membership cards are valid at any Costco around the globe, so you can enjoy discount bulk shopping and Costco's tasty food court hot dogs even on vacation.
Costco currently operates in 13 countries outside the U.S., including France, the U.K., China, Mexico, and Australia. So if you're jealous of Chinese Costcos with fried chicken in the food court or Korean Costcos' boozy samples, good news: Your membership card can grant you access. Not a member? Not necessarily a dealbreaker. If you're traveling and want to shop at an international Costco, there are still a couple ways to buy Costco groceries without a membership, such as using Costco Shop cards pre-purchased by a member. Another trick: Tag along with a friend who's a member — guest access rules apply abroad just like they do in the United States.
How Costco memberships and stores differ around the world
Although your U.S. Costco membership card gets you through the doors of any Costco around the globe, you might be surprised to find that fellow international members are paying less for the same access. The U.S. has the highest membership fees of all 14 countries with Costco locations — $65 per year for a Gold Star membership and $130 for an Executive. Compare that to Mexico, for example, where a Gold Star membership costs just 600 pesos (about $30 USD) and an Executive membership runs 1,200 pesos (around $60 USD).
Beyond pricing, international Costcos are far from exact replicas of their American counterparts. For example, each store is tailored to reflect unique local cuisine, like bulk Vegemite in Australia, full-sized octopus and sea cucumbers in South Korea, beef bulgogi in Japan, and food court cottage pies in the U.K. as well as one item we wish we had in the USA — double-decker fried chicken sandwiches.
When it comes time to check out, be aware that not all international Costcos accept the same credit cards as U.S. locations. While American Costcos only take Visa cards, Canadian Costcos exclusively accept Mastercard, alongside debit cards and cash. Be sure to always check a country's specific payment policies before flashing your membership card and loading your cart.