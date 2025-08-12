Can You Eat At Costco's Food Court Without A Membership?

Costco's food court is an attraction all its own, truly blurring the lines between food and fun. From viral hacks, like the Forbidden Glizzy (a hot dog stuffed inside a chicken bake), to the mesmerizing way the food court slices its pizzas by using a metal guide, the cafeteria area serves as the location where many a date night for couples in their 20s and 30s occurs. All that said, Costco is a members-only warehouse chain — but does that mean you can't eat at its food court if you don't have a membership? As a matter of fact, it does. Costco's food court, like much of the rest of the store, is just for card-carrying members.

It wasn't always this way. As a matter of fact, right up until 2020, non-members could be seen mowing down $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combos along with the rest of them. However, times have changed, and Costco has made recent efforts to crack down on membership sharing. This change in 2020 to its food court policy likely served as an inducement for more people to pony up their $65 or $130, in exchange for a year's worth of shopping and other perks. After all, membership dues have historically accounted for an enormous part of Costco's profits — and they help offset loss-leaders, like the chain's cheap rotisserie chickens.