The Brilliant Storage Container That Makes Saving Hot Dogs So Much Easier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With so many good hot dog brands on the market, your fridge can fill up pretty quickly with leftover franks. Typically, people store hot dogs in plastic containers and inevitably have to finesse the franks to get everything to fit, and that's hoping that they haven't split along the way. But fortune has shone her bright face upon the hot dog community with these sausage storage containers from Home-X.

This gizmo offers ten individual inserts in which you can fit hot dogs perfectly and keep them neatly in the refrigerator, not taking up too much space. The advantage of this slim design over a typical box container is that it can really slide in anywhere. This way, you can pre-cook a few dogs, keep them stored airtight, and pull out and reheat whenever you're ready. If you regularly host dinner parties, you know that guests often bring a plus one without prior notice, or kids get hungry and aren't interested in the fancy stuff. Either way, it's a good idea to keep some extra hot dogs ready to go at your next event and mitigate the stress. The storage container is also perfect for picnics, keeping your hot dogs from leaking over the salad or dessert when traveling from the fridge to the park.

These containers will also keep well in the freezer if you won't make your way through a pack in due time. The FDA notes that hot dogs will actually remain safe in the freezer indefinitely, but it advises that optimum quality and taste will degrade after the first month or two.