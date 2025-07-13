How To Grill Perfectly Charred Hot Dogs Without Burning Them
Nothing hits in the summer quite like a hot dog — and if you get to enjoy one with gorgeous grill marks, it just takes things to a whole other level. The thing is, there's a fine line between a perfectly charred dog and a burnt one. To avoid accidentally overdoing it, we spoke to Nathan Gerard with Pellet Head to find out his technique to get the job done.
According to Gerard, using two heat zones is key. "Start them on the cooler side of the grill to heat through gently, then move them to the hot zone for that quick char," he said, adding that this method helps prevent the meat from drying out while still achieving a desirable flavor.
Additionally, it's a good idea to give the hot dogs some help in order to get the best char possible. Gerard suggests scoring your wieners — "think shallow diagonal cuts" — to safeguard against splitting and maximize your "surface area for browning." Finally, when grilling your dogs, make sure you're rotating them frequently to ensure they're charring all the way around. "No one wants a hot dog that's burnt on one side and pale on the other," he noted.
More tips for making the best hot dogs
Choosing the right hot dog brand is one of the most important factors that will set you up for success. Make sure to skip over the thinnest options at the store, and opt for thicker dogs with a decent amount of heft instead — these will give you more surface area to play with regarding both scoring and developing "those beautiful blistered marks," according to Nathan Gerard.
Another common mistake people make with hot dogs is not preheating the grill properly. If you're using a gas grill, let it preheat for about 10 to 15 minutes. If you're using a charcoal grill, let it heat up until the charcoal is covered in a whitewash. Completing this step will not only ensure your dogs get those beautiful grill marks, but it'll also help you achieve that perfect char without the burn. Additionally, once your grill is heated, make sure you turn it down to a steady medium. Any higher, and you risk accidentally bursting the casing of your hot dog.
Now, if you're looking for traditional condiments, you'll want to have some mustard, ketchup, and relish on hand. If, on the other hand, you want to try some bougie hot dog toppings instead, you can consider some fancy ones like caviar, mango–pineapple chutney, or even some red wine ragù.