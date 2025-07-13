How To Grill Perfectly Charred Hot Dogs Without Burning Them

Nothing hits in the summer quite like a hot dog — and if you get to enjoy one with gorgeous grill marks, it just takes things to a whole other level. The thing is, there's a fine line between a perfectly charred dog and a burnt one. To avoid accidentally overdoing it, we spoke to Nathan Gerard with Pellet Head to find out his technique to get the job done.

According to Gerard, using two heat zones is key. "Start them on the cooler side of the grill to heat through gently, then move them to the hot zone for that quick char," he said, adding that this method helps prevent the meat from drying out while still achieving a desirable flavor.

Additionally, it's a good idea to give the hot dogs some help in order to get the best char possible. Gerard suggests scoring your wieners — "think shallow diagonal cuts" — to safeguard against splitting and maximize your "surface area for browning." Finally, when grilling your dogs, make sure you're rotating them frequently to ensure they're charring all the way around. "No one wants a hot dog that's burnt on one side and pale on the other," he noted.