Microwave Vs Air Fryer: Which Is Best For Reheating Egg Rolls?
If you don't want to make your own takeout-style veggies at home or you don't have leftover steak for cooking up beef and broccoli, it's fine — that's what ordering out is for. And nothing starts off a tasty Chinese takeout meal like an egg roll or two. If you tend to order more of this American invention (leaning heavily on Chinese inspiration) than you can eat in one sitting, you'll probably roll up the leftovers in their little wax paper bags, stick them in the refrigerator, and then finish them the next day. When you want to heat them up in a hurry, though, you likely have two options: the microwave or the air fryer. And Food Republic consulted with Dr. Bryan Quoc Le, founder and principal consultant at Mendocino Foods Consulting, about which method works best, to which he responded vehemently, "For best results, the air fryer is highly recommended."
He elaborated, explaining that microwaves often create a soggy egg roll texture because they steam them more than anything — whereas air fryers re-crisp the exterior by evenly blowing hot air all around, making them brown like a convection oven. "The air fryer also preserves better moisture balance without making the wrapper chewy," Le told us. This countertop appliance is ideal for reheating most foods that were fried originally, and egg rolls are no exception.
How to reheat egg rolls in the air fryer (and store them for best results, too)
Egg rolls aren't the most complicated food in the world, but they do benefit from some pre-reheating know-how that can help them crisp up better in the air fryer. And the first component of that wisdom is to forget the first rule of leftovers storage, which is keeping them in an airtight container. Instead, you'll actually want to allow the egg rolls to breathe a little bit; just use a regular plastic or glass container and leave the lid ajar. This will allow some moisture to escape, so the air fryer has less to remove during reheating. You should also line the container with a paper towel to absorb any moisture that might otherwise get trapped.
What's more, Dr. Bryan Quoc Le advised that you ought to let your egg rolls sit on the counter and shake off the chill from the fridge before air frying them, in order to reduce uneven heating. He recommended preheating the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and even using a pastry brush to apply a little oil to the rolls. Then, set the timer for about three minutes, give them a flip, and put them back in for another three. You can add minutes until they're done to your liking, or as Le suggested, "Frequently check to ensure even reheating and browning." Now you're ready to reheat the rest of your takeout leftovers in the air fryer, too.