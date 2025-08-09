Microwave Vs Air Fryer: Which Is Best For Reheating Egg Rolls?

If you don't want to make your own takeout-style veggies at home or you don't have leftover steak for cooking up beef and broccoli, it's fine — that's what ordering out is for. And nothing starts off a tasty Chinese takeout meal like an egg roll or two. If you tend to order more of this American invention (leaning heavily on Chinese inspiration) than you can eat in one sitting, you'll probably roll up the leftovers in their little wax paper bags, stick them in the refrigerator, and then finish them the next day. When you want to heat them up in a hurry, though, you likely have two options: the microwave or the air fryer. And Food Republic consulted with Dr. Bryan Quoc Le, founder and principal consultant at Mendocino Foods Consulting, about which method works best, to which he responded vehemently, "For best results, the air fryer is highly recommended."

He elaborated, explaining that microwaves often create a soggy egg roll texture because they steam them more than anything — whereas air fryers re-crisp the exterior by evenly blowing hot air all around, making them brown like a convection oven. "The air fryer also preserves better moisture balance without making the wrapper chewy," Le told us. This countertop appliance is ideal for reheating most foods that were fried originally, and egg rolls are no exception.