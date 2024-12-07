How To Reheat Chinese Takeout And Restore Its Original Crispiness

There's no better feeling than thinking you're out of food, opening up the fridge, and realizing that you have leftovers. Not just any leftovers, though — you have Chinese takeout leftovers. While it might be tempting to turn to the ever-convenient microwave or just grab the carton and start digging in, give your two-day-old takeout a boost by using the air fryer.

The air fryer has revolutionized how to cook food and can crisp up anything from reheated french fries to air-fried nachos. When it comes to Chinese takeout, most of the crispy food will inevitably get soggy in the fridge and will stay soggy if you use the microwave to reheat it. The air fryer, on the other hand, restores heat and crispiness in just a few minutes.

To reheat your Chinese takeout in the air fryer, simply preheat your air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and place your food in the basket (either sprayed with non-stick oil or lined). Cook for about five minutes, or until you've reached your preferred temperature and crispiness. This method is ideal for anything already fried, such as wontons, egg rolls, chicken, or vegetables. Try to avoid anything that's overly saucy or soft, like noodle dishes, or food that can dry out, like steamed dumplings.