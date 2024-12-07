How To Reheat Chinese Takeout And Restore Its Original Crispiness
There's no better feeling than thinking you're out of food, opening up the fridge, and realizing that you have leftovers. Not just any leftovers, though — you have Chinese takeout leftovers. While it might be tempting to turn to the ever-convenient microwave or just grab the carton and start digging in, give your two-day-old takeout a boost by using the air fryer.
The air fryer has revolutionized how to cook food and can crisp up anything from reheated french fries to air-fried nachos. When it comes to Chinese takeout, most of the crispy food will inevitably get soggy in the fridge and will stay soggy if you use the microwave to reheat it. The air fryer, on the other hand, restores heat and crispiness in just a few minutes.
To reheat your Chinese takeout in the air fryer, simply preheat your air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and place your food in the basket (either sprayed with non-stick oil or lined). Cook for about five minutes, or until you've reached your preferred temperature and crispiness. This method is ideal for anything already fried, such as wontons, egg rolls, chicken, or vegetables. Try to avoid anything that's overly saucy or soft, like noodle dishes, or food that can dry out, like steamed dumplings.
Ways to ensure perfectly crispy air fryer leftovers
Regardless of the air fryer's simplicity, there are things that can affect the final product, including where you place your air fryer in the kitchen and cleaning it on a regular basis. When reheating leftovers, it's also important to avoid overcrowding your food to allow air to circulate and crisp everything up properly. Make sure to also account for the different sizes and thicknesses of your food. While a big piece of chicken might take eight to 10 minutes to reheat, a thin slice of onion or pepper might burn after two or three. Most Chinese food also comes with rice, which might be best reheated on the stovetop or microwave. If you want to stick to the air fryer, you can still achieve perfectly reheated rice by adding a teaspoon or two of water or broth to help the rice stay moist.
For extra crispiness and moisture retention, try spraying fried foods (such as potstickers or egg rolls) with a light layer of neutral oil before placing them in the air fryer. Opt for an oil with a high smoke point (the temperature the oil breaks down and begins to smoke), such as avocado oil or vegetable oil. Once your food is ready, sprinkle some fresh scallions or cilantro over your dish to add a touch of brightness to an otherwise hearty meal.