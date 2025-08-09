Martha Stewart's Hot Dog Hack Adds Big Flavor To A Summer Classic
Of all the creative ways to prepare hot dogs, Martha Stewart's hack may be the best for achieving big flavor. Split down the middle, stuffed with cheese, and wrapped in bacon before grilling and toasting the bun, Stewart's recipe is a satisfyingly hearty way to upgrade your next cookout and impress your guests.
When choosing what kind of cheese to use, the key is to pick one with maximum meltiness. Typically, this means something naturally moist, with a decent amount of fat, and not aged for long. Stewart recommends cheddar or American cheese, but any young cheese with plenty of moisture and a good fat content is a strong contender. Think of soft cheeses like mozzarella, Gruyère, or provolone — the kinds you often see topping hot sandwiches like Philly cheesesteaks or used in other melty dishes, like French onion soup.
As a rule, thick-cut bacon delivers the best results on the grill, developing a crispy exterior with plenty of meaty chew inside. The challenge comes when you factor in how quickly bacon cooks versus how long your cheese needs to melt. Stewart recommends slow cooking, frequently moving the hot dogs around the grill for even heat. Avoid placing them directly over the flames, or at least place foil underneath to catch excess grease. Once you've mastered the technique, you can personalize your bacon and cheese pairing for something truly special.
Tips for crafting the perfect hot dog trifecta
When building your perfect trifecta of bacon, cheese, and hot dog, there are no wrong answers as long as the bacon crisps, the hot dog heats through, and the cheese melts properly. Still, not every cheese and bacon variety pairs well with the charred taste of the grill.
If you want maximum meltiness and don't mind a little mess, take inspiration from the cheesy, crunchy hot dog hack found at ballgames: Use cold nacho cheese. When chilled, it's solid enough to smear or stuff into a split hot dog. For more texture and a mild flavor that won't overpower your bacon, brie, mild white cheddar, and burrata all have excellent meltability.
For a chewier texture and a richer flavor, you might want to try a bacon variety with the skin still on. Its tough, fatty rind renders down, adding a deep richness and a satisfying chewiness to your bacon-wrapped hot dog. Peppered bacon offers perhaps the boldest taste, with the sharp bite of peppercorns complementing meat's fatty depth. Still, since Martha Stewart recommends a slow cooking method, maple bacon can also work well on the grill, as it won't be exposed to enough heat to scorch the sugars.