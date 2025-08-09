Martha Stewart's Hot Dog Hack Adds Big Flavor To A Summer Classic

Of all the creative ways to prepare hot dogs, Martha Stewart's hack may be the best for achieving big flavor. Split down the middle, stuffed with cheese, and wrapped in bacon before grilling and toasting the bun, Stewart's recipe is a satisfyingly hearty way to upgrade your next cookout and impress your guests.

When choosing what kind of cheese to use, the key is to pick one with maximum meltiness. Typically, this means something naturally moist, with a decent amount of fat, and not aged for long. Stewart recommends cheddar or American cheese, but any young cheese with plenty of moisture and a good fat content is a strong contender. Think of soft cheeses like mozzarella, Gruyère, or provolone — the kinds you often see topping hot sandwiches like Philly cheesesteaks or used in other melty dishes, like French onion soup.

As a rule, thick-cut bacon delivers the best results on the grill, developing a crispy exterior with plenty of meaty chew inside. The challenge comes when you factor in how quickly bacon cooks versus how long your cheese needs to melt. Stewart recommends slow cooking, frequently moving the hot dogs around the grill for even heat. Avoid placing them directly over the flames, or at least place foil underneath to catch excess grease. Once you've mastered the technique, you can personalize your bacon and cheese pairing for something truly special.