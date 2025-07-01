8 Creative Ways To Prep Hot Dogs For Your Cookout
Cheap and delicious, hot dogs are a staple of any good cookout thanks to their sheer versatility. But when you really want to impress your guests, it doesn't hurt to get a bit creative with your prep.
When considering how to do so, think about what aspect of the hot dog you want to elevate. Developing that beautifully savory and crisp texture requires perfect exposure to high heat. Keeping thinner wieners juicy, on the other hand, may require a bit of extra moisture — which can be a great opportunity to add new flavors. And that's all before you even start thinking about the bread, whether it's a classic white bun that lets your hot dog's flavor shine, or a garlic bread pig in a blanket that acts as the real star of the show.
When considering the best way to cook hot dogs, you'll also want to leave enough room in the flavor profile to let your guests customize their meal to their tastes. The beauty of all the creative ways to prep hot dogs is that they don't overwhelm anyone's taste buds — they simply upgrade the flavor of the wiener so each guest gets even more from their favorite combinations.
Spiralize your dogs
Spiral-cut hot dogs are particularly great for anyone who loves that beautiful Maillard crust from well-cooked meat. Whereas a typical hot dog's casing might split during grilling, this quirky trick creates golden-brown, crispy edges that pair well with savory toppings like cheese or chili. If you prep your hot dogs this way, just be sure to use a small, very sharp knife to avoid tearing — rather than cutting — the meat.
Smoke hot dogs for depth of flavor
Smoking hot dogs is a great choice because it gives you a couple of different options for size. You can smoke hot dogs whole, but treat them like burnt ends by coating them in barbecue sauce and you'll end up with incredibly sweet, rich nuggets of meat that are bursting with flavor. If you keep them whole, it's also a great way to prepare the iconic Atlanta-style hot dog topped with slaw, as smoked meat and coleslaw go together like peas and carrots.
Bake them into corn dog muffins
Everyone knows about pigs in a blanket, but have you ever considered making them in batter rather than with dough? A baked variant of the classic corn dog, this is a great way to quickly and cheaply make a pan of appetizers for your next cookout. Each muffin ends up suffused with meaty goodness, and the extra moisture and heat protection from the batter ensures each piece of hot dog stays nice and juicy.
Cook your dogs with beer
Steamed, boiled, or prepared on a flat-top grill, beer is one of the best ingredients to upgrade your hot dog. As a rule, you'll want to stick to lighter, more flavorful beers like IPAs, Kölsch, or lagers rather than dark, heavy beers like stout—and always steer clear of anything with extra fruity flavoring. If you're using a flat-top, feel free to throw a metal bowl over your wieners to ensure they steam in all that boozy goodness, infusing them right before they're ready to serve.
Convert your dogs into sliders
If you've already got an entree but have a pack of hot dogs taking up space in your fridge, why not convert them into a fun appetizer? Slicing a hot dog on a bun into quarter segments is a great way to ensure everyone gets a couple of bites of their ideal dog, customizing them to their preferences while still leaving room for the main event. Plus, it's a great way to use up any extra bread you have lying around, letting everyone try out different bun options.
Make hot dog kebabs
While opting for high-end, marinated meats makes for incredibly delicious kebabs, hot dogs are just as good at a fraction of the price. Just cut a wiener into segments and layer them on a skewer with onion, peppers, or whatever else you'd prefer for an easy way to get the hearty flavor of hot dogs mixed into a lovely batch of grilled veggies. You can also keep a pack of buns on hand for anyone who'd like to enjoy a new take on a classic grilled dog at your next cookout.
Bake them in the oven for hot dog sandwiches
Cheese and wieners are a great combination, but it can be hard to manage on a grill. At your next cookout, try cutting the hot dogs in half and warming them on a bun under the broiler for your own version of a classic grinder sandwich. As the cheese melts and the hot dogs release their juices, the two mix together to form a decadently delicious pseudo-sauce that pairs perfectly with any number of toppings and condiments, from relish to good old mustard.
Make pepper dogs on the grill
Sausage-stuffed peppers are delicious, cheap, and easy — so why not take the principles that make this dish so beloved and apply them to hot dogs? Long, mild peppers like Anaheim or Cubanelles are perfect, since they're packed with all that delicious vegetable flavor but won't scorch anyone's taste buds. As the pepper chars and develops its own complex taste, it protects your hot dogs and keeps them juicy and tender, so each bite is filled with the benefits of both hot-and-fast and low-and-slow cooking methods.