The Cheesy, Crunchy Hot Dog Hack To Try At Your Next Baseball Game

Hot dogs and baseball games go hand in hand. What's better than chowing down on salty concession food on a warm summer day, watching a good game? What will make the experience even more elite is adding nacho cheese and tortilla chips to the top of your next hot dog. Imagine a spread of zesty cheese, the snap of a savory dog, and crunchy pieces of chips working together to create a well-textured and super delectable take on the classic.

If you don't know how to order these items separately, simply head to the concessions and ask for a regular hot dog and an order of nachos (just ask for the cheese sauce in a cup on the side). This way, you can pour as much as you'd like on top before crushing the chips for a hot dog topping with a crispy kick. Doing it this way also helps keep the chips from getting soggy. While tortilla chips are standard, you can also use other kinds of corn-based types, such as crushed Fritos or Doritos (choose Nacho Cheese for an extra-bold finish or Cool Ranch for a burst of bright, tangy, onion, and garlic flavors).