The Cheesy, Crunchy Hot Dog Hack To Try At Your Next Baseball Game
Hot dogs and baseball games go hand in hand. What's better than chowing down on salty concession food on a warm summer day, watching a good game? What will make the experience even more elite is adding nacho cheese and tortilla chips to the top of your next hot dog. Imagine a spread of zesty cheese, the snap of a savory dog, and crunchy pieces of chips working together to create a well-textured and super delectable take on the classic.
If you don't know how to order these items separately, simply head to the concessions and ask for a regular hot dog and an order of nachos (just ask for the cheese sauce in a cup on the side). This way, you can pour as much as you'd like on top before crushing the chips for a hot dog topping with a crispy kick. Doing it this way also helps keep the chips from getting soggy. While tortilla chips are standard, you can also use other kinds of corn-based types, such as crushed Fritos or Doritos (choose Nacho Cheese for an extra-bold finish or Cool Ranch for a burst of bright, tangy, onion, and garlic flavors).
More riffs on this concession stand creation
If you want to experiment further, this hack is extremely customizable. Imagine airy, crisp regular potato chips for a salty crunch, or barbecue-flavored chips for a smoky, mesquite sweetness that adds complexity to the mixture. You can even play around with the veggie toppings. For example, incorporate some fresh diced onion and tomato. The pungent allium and juicy tomato help create a makeshift version of a fresh tomato salsa, which cuts through the creamy cheese with bright, savory morsels. While you're at it, ask for a side of pickled jalapeños when ordering the nachos, and layer the spicy yet briny green circles for a bold burst of extra heat (which can go with or without the onion and tomato) for a hot dog topping with main character energy.
Instead of ordering the hot dog plain, opt for a chili dog, then toss the cheese, chips, and fresh ingredients on top of the hearty chili for a truly flavorful experience. The warm chili and cheese blanket the hot dog, while the onion, tomato, and jalapeño provide a nice contrast, and the crushed chips add the perfect textural component that breaks up the somewhat mushy meat and cheese mixture.