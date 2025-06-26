How The Bear Turns Hamburger Helper Into A Gourmet Dish With 2 Ingredients

Season 4 of the hit FX show "The Bear" dropped on June 25, with all 10 episodes hitting Hulu at once (yay for being able to binge it all!). Alongside all the visuals of haute cuisine come some homey, down-to-earth moments — like when Sydney Adamu, played by Ayo Edebiri, cooks up some good old-fashioned Hamburger Helper on the stove (in a house, not at the restaurant) in Episode 4. Of course, being the experienced chef that she is, she elevates it by adding tomato paste to the beef and toasted breadcrumbs, presumably to top it.

Tomatoes are full of rich, umami notes (they're a source of naturally occurring MSG), and since tomato paste is a concentrate of the red fruits, it's practically bursting with deep, savory flavor, which it can impart — subtly — into many different recipes. Of course, whenever you use tomato paste, you should brown it using the Maillard reaction or caramelize it — which Sydney does, after squeezing some from a tube into her pan of cooking ground beef.

Viewers also get a shot of the beautifully toasted breadcrumbs being transferred from a hot pan to paper towels. While they don't feature again — except perhaps as a vague crunching sound while Sydney eats — she likely added them for a contrasting texture, ensuring that her Hamburger Helper tasted as close to gourmet as possible.