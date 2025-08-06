Why An Unfitted Kitchen Might Be The Perfect Fit For Your Space

There are tons of kitchen trends happening right now. Between old-school lighting making a comeback to the rise of vintage kitchen decor, there seems to be no limit to the number of ways you can style this space. While all of those options are fun, we're excited about one unique trend that gained popularity in the United Kingdom and is currently hopping over the pond: the unfitted kitchen. A concept that consists of creating a kitchen with individual pieces rather than relying on typical built-ins, it allows you to fully customize your kitchen with a huge emphasis on personal style.

While this style of kitchen would have been the norm before built-in cabinetry was invented in the 1920s, it certainly fell out of fashion for the convenience of simply going to a company and having them create your whole kitchen in one fell swoop. But it's really no surprise that the unfitted kitchen is coming back. With vintage furniture rising in popularity over the recent years, it was only a matter of time before it hit the heart of the home. With more people looking to create truly unique personal spaces rather than feeling like they have a carbon copy of everyone else's homes, being able to build your kitchen with collectibles is a no-brainer. When doing so, it's common to hunt down antique (and often refurnished) pieces like hutches, large tables, and buffets.