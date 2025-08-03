The Hidden Downside Of Styling The Space Above Your Kitchen Cabinets

If you have a space between the top of your kitchen cabinets and the ceiling, you may be thinking about ways to bring it to life by adding some decor. But should you? Food Republic spoke to Evelina Juzėnaitė, Principal Interior Designer at Planner 5D, to learn more about why she suggests you think twice before climbing on your counters to add your collection of thrifted kitchen finds for display.

According to Juzėnaitė, decor above cabinets is not on-trend (unlike the way that some vintage kitchen trends are coming back). Rather than giving the vibe of a retro chic kitchen, above-cabinet decor instead just makes a space feel like a Grandma's worst nightmare — but not in the way that the Grandma chic trend that has come to life in recent years. "Now in 2025, having decor above cabinets looks a little outdated," Juzėnaitė said. "Therefore, it's better to stick to minimalism when decorating."

While clearly outdated, one of the biggest issues of above-cabinet decor, however, is actually how dirty it gets up there. In fact, Juzėnaitė mentioned that it's one space in the kitchen that "quickly accumulates dirt, dust, and grease, especially in kitchens without proper ventilation." She said that because of this, any objects that are up there need to be cleaned regularly. If not, you risk them having caked on oil and grease that becomes increasingly more and more difficult to get off the longer it sits. So not cute.