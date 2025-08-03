The Costco Ice Maker To Avoid Buying, According To Reddit
You know the nugget-shaped ice you get in your drinks from fast food chains? Well, you can get the same delectably crunchy kind by buying a countertop ice machine. There are plenty of options on the market, but according to Reddit, there's one model from Costco that you may want to think twice about before purchasing.
The appliance under scrutiny is the Frigidaire Touch Control Nugget Ice Maker. For $299.99, this machine delivers up to three pounds of ice without the need for an external water hookup. While these features are great, the issues that Reddit users have with it go beyond its ice-making capabilities.
"It was a nightmare to clean the mold," one Redditor commented. "These are terrible if [you're] not putting the correct water in and constantly cleaning it. [It's] not worth it," another agreed. As the machine's interior is dark, damp, and moist, it creates a perfect environment for mold growth. Without diligent upkeep, users face the risk of contaminated ice — and no one wants that.
More downsides to the ice machine, and alternatives
In addition to the mold issue, the ice maker apparently causes a lot of noise. "We had to put it in our garage because it's so loud," one Redditor shared, adding that it runs "like 70% of the day."
Unfortunately, the warnings about this ice machine don't stop there, as another Reddit user (who claimed to be a Costco employee that processes customer returns) wrote that the Frigidaire Touch Control Nugget Ice Maker "is one of the most returned [electronic-type] items we get." Given these reviews, it's understandable that you might be looking for an alternative to this machine.
The good news is that there are other ways to mimic the superb texture and crispness of nugget ice. For example, you can learn how to make crushed ice at home with a Lewis bag and hammer. If you want another affordable alternative, buy mini pebble ice cube trays — we like the ones by WIBIMEN — to get that iconic shape. Better yet, the trays can easily be cleaned, preventing any mold growth. When in doubt, the final option is to stop by Sonic or Chick-fil-A to purchase a bag of ice that you can keep on hand in the freezer for whenever you need to make mint juleps or cherry limeades.