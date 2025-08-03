The Costco Ice Maker To Avoid Buying, According To Reddit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You know the nugget-shaped ice you get in your drinks from fast food chains? Well, you can get the same delectably crunchy kind by buying a countertop ice machine. There are plenty of options on the market, but according to Reddit, there's one model from Costco that you may want to think twice about before purchasing.

The appliance under scrutiny is the Frigidaire Touch Control Nugget Ice Maker. For $299.99, this machine delivers up to three pounds of ice without the need for an external water hookup. While these features are great, the issues that Reddit users have with it go beyond its ice-making capabilities.

"It was a nightmare to clean the mold," one Redditor commented. "These are terrible if [you're] not putting the correct water in and constantly cleaning it. [It's] not worth it," another agreed. As the machine's interior is dark, damp, and moist, it creates a perfect environment for mold growth. Without diligent upkeep, users face the risk of contaminated ice — and no one wants that.