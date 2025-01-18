How To Make Crushed Ice At Home Like A Pro

Ice doesn't just keep cocktails cold. While too much dilution isn't good, the right amount helps bring out the flavor of the drink's elements, and keep it from being too liquor-forward or sweet from sugary mixers. Crushed ice is used when you want more dilution; the small pieces have more exposed surfaces, so they melt more quickly and evenly while adding texture.

According to Mike Ryan, when you add ice depends on variables like the type of drink (and ice), but he said crushed ice is generally added last. It should also pile up higher than the rim of the glass.

For typical mixed drinks, standard 1-inch square ice cubes dilute more slowly. Plan accordingly as ice takes around four hours to freeze, but there are tips to get the cubes to freeze faster. For the proper dilution and chill, there should be enough cubes so they're not floating but resting on the bottom. Fewer cubes can make a drink watery since more ice means faster cooling (and less melting). Ryan explained that "glassware and drinks and ice are all linked," so customary mixed drink measures and 1-inch cubes fit together perfectly in a 12-ounce rocks glass.

When you're having a drink like an old fashioned, or a bourbon or scotch on the rocks, where it's all about the liquor, 2-inch spheres or square cubes melt slowest for the least dilution, which lets the spirits shine. Put the ice in the glass first, and, as Ryan told us, "You can actually build the whole drink on the cube, stirring in the glass until it gets to the proper dilution and chill."