The French Stew Julia Child Called The Best In The World

When it comes to ambassadors of French cookery, a few names spring to mind: Paul Bocuse, the brothers Michel and Albert Roux, and Joël Robuchon. But one familiar face might just eclipse them all when it comes to bringing brilliant French food to the masses. Julia Child wasn't French. But she loved their food enough to dedicate her life to promoting it, and in the process brought the joy of French cookery from Le Cordon Bleu (where she trained), to the rest of the world — and that meant making even the most complex flavors accessible. When it comes to complexity, few dishes can match the depth and warmth of a boeuf bourguignon.

Child called this humble French country stew "certainly one of the most delicious beef dishes concocted by man" in her book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" — and she might well be right. It's a fantastically rich concoction, a biblical melding of meat, wine, aromatics, and time that create one of the truly great, all time dishes. Traditionally, bourguignon is made of beef, seared off (the Maillard reaction doing its good work), then stewed in red wine and beef stock with carrots, onions, garlic, and herbs, before being finished with baby onions, mushrooms, and bacon. Child's own recipe incorporates the bacon from the off, imbuing the whole dish with a rich porky undertone. The result is a truly addictive, warming, surprisingly fragrant, and rich stew, with a silky mouthfeel and soul-warming depth of flavor. It's a masterpiece.