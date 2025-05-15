How Long Your Beef Stew Needs To Cook For The Best Texture

To achieve the best possible texture for your beef stew, you need the find the right cut of meat, and prepare it low and slow. You want it to be tender enough to melt in your mouth, but not so soft that it falls apart before you can enjoy it. We spoke with Gail Simmons, from the City Harvest Share Lunch Fight Hunger event, to discuss how to achieve this ideal texture while keeping the recipe as hands-off as possible.

"It will always depend [on] the cut of meat as there is definitely variation," Simmons confirmed. "It takes about 2.5 hours for a tougher cut of beef that is used for stew to properly tenderize and break down its connective tissue, if cooked at a low simmer, loosely covered on the stovetop." Chuck and round are usually used for stew meat thanks to their lean marbling and meaty flavor. Chuck roast, in particular, is an especially affordable cut that is best for stew – it has just enough fat to stay tender for the lengthy cook time, but not so much that it ruins your stew's texture by becoming overly greasy.

Simmons was quick to point out that a slow cooker may require a bit more time, as the kitchen gadget typically operates at lower temperatures. While they're great for "set it and forget it" cooking, there are plenty of old-fashioned tricks to ensure your stew stays at the perfect temperature while it cooks in traditional cookware, as well.