15 Massive Pasta Recalls That Swept Across The US

Between canned goods, frozen entrees, and pot-ready styles made from all kinds of flours, there is little standing in the way of making any night a pasta night with ease. For those less keen on shaping their pasta from scratch, one surefire possibility to put the kibosh on a spaghetti Wednesday comes with finding out that the go-to meal faced a safety recall. Whether reaching into the pantry to whip up some macaroni and cheese or preheating the oven to bring a store-bought lasagna to life, many steps go into bringing food from production to plate — leaving a lot of room for things to go wrong.

Foreign contaminants, allergy risks, and the unknown brought from failing to have an inspection were among the many reasons recalls have taken place across the United States impacting consumers, retailers, restaurants, and warehouses alike. Below are some examples laying out how even the simplest mistake could amount to the recall of millions of pounds of otherwise safe pasta.