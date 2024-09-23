Lactaid Milk Is Being Recalled In 27 States For A Serious Allergy Risk

The contamination in Lactaid milk products was found during standard checks, and fortunately, there have been no reported illnesses at the time of writing, per the FDA. Even so, allergic reactions for those affected by tree nuts can be potentially serious or fatal. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, difficulty swallowing, shortness of breath, anaphylactic shock, itching of the throat or nose, or congestion, according to the American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology.

Because of the risk, announcements like this one are almost always upgraded to Class One food recall status, similar to the Jolly Ranchers Popsicle recall that was issued because of undisclosed milk in that product.

Lactaid manufacturer HP Hood LLC did not specify exactly how the almonds were introduced, but contaminations typically occur because a product is being made in a shared production facility. Any changes to processes or machines can cause the inadvertent introduction of an undisclosed allergen because of cross contamination from equipment, and not necessarily because almonds were accidentally added into the batch of milk.

If you do find that you have one of the contaminated batches of Lactaid milk in your possession, return it to the place you purchased it for a full refund, or you can reach out to Hood Consumer Affairs directly at 800-242-2423. Even if you personally do not have an almond allergy, it is always a good idea to return the product to avoid accidentally serving it to a family member, friend, or guest that may be susceptible.