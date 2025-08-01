The Alabama Fried Chicken Chain That Gives Raising Cane's Serious Competition
Boasting over 800 locations with more added each year, Raising Cane's may be gathering a cult following faster than most fried chicken chains (and we know — we've ranked the best and the worst). However, folks from Alabama are a bit more conservative when it comes to their chicken joints, reflected by one of its most beloved institutions that gives Cane's a serious run for its money: Guthrie's.
In Alabama, there's a bit of a heated debate over the best Yellowhammer fast food chain: Milo's or Guthrie's. However, that debate simmers down once you narrow the criteria down to just fried chicken. Guthrie's primary offerings are fairly simple, but so good that even Chick-fil-A's chicken (with the bonus of MSG) can barely compete. All locations offer chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, cole slaw, and toast — though some may also offer grilled chicken options like pita wraps or sandwiches. But the real treasure of the chain is its dipping sauce — a sweet, creamy, barely spicy blend that somehow elevates the whole chain above Cane's.
Despite having fewer locations, Guthrie's cult following, especially in Alabama college towns, will be the first to tell you that its quality vastly outstrips Raising Cane's. And it may soon be coming for Raising Cane's growth, opening new locations every year, with its first South Carolina branch opened in April of 2025. What makes Guthrie's so great is its family history with the chicken tender, giving the company a bones-deep appreciation for the fried food that makes it the best-chicken-finger chain in the South.
Brief history of Guthrie's
From 1965 to 1978, Guthrie's served more than just chicken tenders. Burgers were the name of the fast food game, and while the restaurant enjoyed 13 years of success, it wasn't until 1978 that it found its true calling.
Shortly after, Guthrie's founder, Hal Guthrie, held a family competition to see who could make the best dipping sauce for their tenders. Hud Guthrie won by a landslide, but it was his older brother, Chris, who may be more responsible for this Alabama chicken empire. In 1982, he convinced his father to open a second location on Opelika Road in Auburn, Alabama, where he attended school. But to make it work, the menu needed simplifying, so both locations decided to just serve chicken tenders. The location is still there to this day, contributing to thousands of freshman 15s for more than 40 years.
Guthrie's claims to have started the trend of only serving boneless fried chicken, sparking a food craze that extended into the 21st century. After decades of service, the chain honed its recipe to a razor's edge, delighting just about every last customer to have walked through its doors. While Foosackly's may have its own unique dipping sauce, you'll be hard-pressed to find any Alabaman who doesn't say that Guthrie's is the superior choice.