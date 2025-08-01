The Alabama Fried Chicken Chain That Gives Raising Cane's Serious Competition

Boasting over 800 locations with more added each year, Raising Cane's may be gathering a cult following faster than most fried chicken chains (and we know — we've ranked the best and the worst). However, folks from Alabama are a bit more conservative when it comes to their chicken joints, reflected by one of its most beloved institutions that gives Cane's a serious run for its money: Guthrie's.

In Alabama, there's a bit of a heated debate over the best Yellowhammer fast food chain: Milo's or Guthrie's. However, that debate simmers down once you narrow the criteria down to just fried chicken. Guthrie's primary offerings are fairly simple, but so good that even Chick-fil-A's chicken (with the bonus of MSG) can barely compete. All locations offer chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, cole slaw, and toast — though some may also offer grilled chicken options like pita wraps or sandwiches. But the real treasure of the chain is its dipping sauce — a sweet, creamy, barely spicy blend that somehow elevates the whole chain above Cane's.

Despite having fewer locations, Guthrie's cult following, especially in Alabama college towns, will be the first to tell you that its quality vastly outstrips Raising Cane's. And it may soon be coming for Raising Cane's growth, opening new locations every year, with its first South Carolina branch opened in April of 2025. What makes Guthrie's so great is its family history with the chicken tender, giving the company a bones-deep appreciation for the fried food that makes it the best-chicken-finger chain in the South.