Some things are better in the South, and for fried chicken lovers, there's no denying the mouthwatering allure of a local chain that knows how to make chicken fingers fresh and tasty daily. That's precisely what Foosackly's delivers. What's even more delicious than its chicken? Its sauce, which is dubbed "Foo Sauce." This glorious creation is made from scratch. It's creamy, vinegary, sweet, spicy, and perfect for dipping piping hot fried chicken fingers or tenders into for a one-of-a-kind bite.

While Foosackly's has never confirmed the recipe, most people speculate that Foo Sauce is made from a mix of condiments. Many copycat recipes follow the same basic elements as Mississippi's classic "comeback sauce," which originated in Greek restaurants in Jackson, Mississippi. Comeback sauce always starts with a base of mayo and ketchup, making it creamy and lightly sweet.

After that, it's anyone's guess, though various Reddit users and TikTok creators seem to believe that the special ingredients in Foo Sauce are the addition of lots of black pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic powder. The main distinguishing elements of the creamy, orange pepper-speckled goodness at the Alabama-based fast food chain are its flavorful, savory, light spiciness, and somewhat sweet taste. It's so good that customers can — and often do — order an entire pint of it to take home.