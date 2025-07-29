You Know You're From The '90s If You Had These Things In Your Kitchen

If you think back to your '90s kitchen, or even just the kitchen on your favorite '90s TV show, you'll notice some commonalities. It's not just that these spaces lacked today's smart kitchen gadgets or high-tech AI ovens (those didn't exist yet), but there were also design and aesthetic trends that reigned.

The 1990s home decor style was a mix of quirk and coziness. You likely remember walking into a friend's (or your mom's') kitchen with its oak cabinetry, patterned wallpaper, and warm brown hues. Color was bold and deep, often mismatched with abandon. These kitchens weren't about minimalism or sleek modernism — they were built to feel lived-in, full of personality, and often a little chaotic in the best way. Sure, many of these trends may seem kitschy, but there was a method to the madness. If you've ever stared at a multicolored braided rug and felt a wave of déjà vu, or caught yourself eyeing a glass-paneled cabinet and thinking of home, this one's for you.