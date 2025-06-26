The Hot Dog Brand That Makes Dodger Dogs So Delicious
Hot dogs are an American classic, with so many different varieties it can be hard to choose a favorite. Certain regional hot dog styles can only be authentically found in their city of origin, like the iconic Chicago dog. But one hot dog is truly best enjoyed in a California baseball stadium: the Los Angeles Dodger Dog.
Named after the city's baseball team, the Dodger Dog is truly special — not only is it 10-inches long, but it's made from 100% pork. But who is responsible for them? Owned and operated in Los Angeles, the current manufacturer of the famous Dodger Dog is a local company called Cantella's, which started out in 1980 as a sausage catering cart that made authentic Italian sausages fresh to order. In 1997, however, the business expanded to include other meat products, including hot dogs.
Interestingly, the Dodger Dog was first produced by Morrell Meat Company, and then by Farmer John, which ended its contract with the Dodgers following the 2019 season. Post-COVID, in 2021, Cantella's signed on and has been making Dodger Dogs ever since. Now, Cantella's plays an even larger role in the Los Angeles food scene, as millions of its Dodger Dogs are sold at games each season.
Make your own Dodger Dogs
While it may not taste exactly like it does in the baseball stadium, it's possible to make your own Dodger Dogs at home. Cantella's sells its official extra-long, 100% pork Official Dodger Dogs in many local Los Angeles grocery stores, though they're also available in major grocery retailers — like some Costcos — across the country. Each package comes with six hot dogs that you can grill or pan-fry — Cantella's recommended method for the most authentic ballpark taste — and enjoy with traditional Dodger toppings. Remember, the wiener itself should be longer than the bun, as is true with all Dodger Dogs.
Stacked and loaded hot dogs are a staple baseball snack, but the Dodger Dog keeps things relatively simple. Aside from the extra-long dog in a standard potato bun, most Dodger Dogs are only topped with relish and mustard. Adding onions and ketchup is not uncommon, but otherwise the traditional recipe is quick and easy. As the hot dog grew more popular, variations on the original recipe began to appear, including the Doyer Dog — a nod to the Mexican-American accented English pronunciation of the word "Dodger" — which features nacho cheese, jalapeños, pico de gallo, and chili. But regardless of whether you like it the old-fashioned way or with a modern twist, no homemade recreation will be a true Dodger Dog without a pack of Cantella's. So if you're in the L.A. area and can't wait for baseball season, check your local Ralph's for Dodger Dogs year-round.