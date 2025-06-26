The Hot Dog Brand That Makes Dodger Dogs So Delicious

Hot dogs are an American classic, with so many different varieties it can be hard to choose a favorite. Certain regional hot dog styles can only be authentically found in their city of origin, like the iconic Chicago dog. But one hot dog is truly best enjoyed in a California baseball stadium: the Los Angeles Dodger Dog.

Named after the city's baseball team, the Dodger Dog is truly special — not only is it 10-inches long, but it's made from 100% pork. But who is responsible for them? Owned and operated in Los Angeles, the current manufacturer of the famous Dodger Dog is a local company called Cantella's, which started out in 1980 as a sausage catering cart that made authentic Italian sausages fresh to order. In 1997, however, the business expanded to include other meat products, including hot dogs.

Interestingly, the Dodger Dog was first produced by Morrell Meat Company, and then by Farmer John, which ended its contract with the Dodgers following the 2019 season. Post-COVID, in 2021, Cantella's signed on and has been making Dodger Dogs ever since. Now, Cantella's plays an even larger role in the Los Angeles food scene, as millions of its Dodger Dogs are sold at games each season.