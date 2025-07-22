Why You Should Boil Hot Dogs Before Grilling, According To An Expert
Of all the ways to cook hot dogs, Food Republic ranked just boiling them as one of the worst. However, when paired with grilling, it boiling becomes one of the most important prep steps to creating a deliciously moist and flavorful hot dog. We spoke with Ashley Lonsdale, ButcherBox chef-in-residence, to learn more about how a common way of cooking hot dogs is actually just step one.
"Boiling a hot dog won't ruin it," Lonsdale says. "Many people find success by simmering hot dogs in a seasoned liquid before grilling (like beer or seasoned water), which helps retain moisture, and heat them before transferring them to a medium-heat grill." Lonsdale explains that although hot dogs have a pretty wide margin of error in how you prepare them, the biggest risks that can sabotage your dog are ruining its moisture and texture. Boiling them first plumps them up with added moisture and ensures they're already heated through, so you only have to focus on giving them the perfect texture during the grilling step.
"Since pre-boiling hot dogs is a way to keep them moist before grilling," Lonsdale continues, "another method to retain moisture is to score them to allow heat to penetrate the center faster, to avoid drying out the outside." This method may be great for unboiled dogs on a high-heat grill, but boiling in something other than plain water can still be just as good a seasoning as any blend of herbs and spices.
What to boil your hot dog in before you grill them
Even with the most dynamite boiling liquid imaginable, the best hot dog grillers know to boil hot dogs in water, broth, or beer for only three to five minutes. "Boiling for too long may leach some of the seasoning from the hot dog and into the hot dog water, muting its flavor," Lonsdale says. You want your seasoning to pair with the meat, not completely overtake it.
Boiling hot dogs in beer vs. water is the best and easiest way to load them up with new tastes, but what beer you choose all depends on what kind of wiener you're grilling. The sharp, hoppy flavor of an IPA works well with chicken but can also pair excellently with pork, depending on your tastes. For beef hot dogs, try something a touch on the heavier side, like a red ale, but always steer clear of anything too thick like a stout. If you aren't quite sure what to pick, a decent amber lager is always a solid choice, pairing well with just about any type of meat.
Seasoning your boiling liquid is a great choice, but only if you pick the right ingredients. A grill's radiant heat tends to burn ingredients high in sugar or with low smoke points, like extra virgin olive oil. However, the flavor of herbs like thyme and rosemary or citrus fruits come alive with a bit of extra char, making them excellent choices when prepping your boiling liquid.