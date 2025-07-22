Why You Should Boil Hot Dogs Before Grilling, According To An Expert

Of all the ways to cook hot dogs, Food Republic ranked just boiling them as one of the worst. However, when paired with grilling, it boiling becomes one of the most important prep steps to creating a deliciously moist and flavorful hot dog. We spoke with Ashley Lonsdale, ButcherBox chef-in-residence, to learn more about how a common way of cooking hot dogs is actually just step one.

"Boiling a hot dog won't ruin it," Lonsdale says. "Many people find success by simmering hot dogs in a seasoned liquid before grilling (like beer or seasoned water), which helps retain moisture, and heat them before transferring them to a medium-heat grill." Lonsdale explains that although hot dogs have a pretty wide margin of error in how you prepare them, the biggest risks that can sabotage your dog are ruining its moisture and texture. Boiling them first plumps them up with added moisture and ensures they're already heated through, so you only have to focus on giving them the perfect texture during the grilling step.

"Since pre-boiling hot dogs is a way to keep them moist before grilling," Lonsdale continues, "another method to retain moisture is to score them to allow heat to penetrate the center faster, to avoid drying out the outside." This method may be great for unboiled dogs on a high-heat grill, but boiling in something other than plain water can still be just as good a seasoning as any blend of herbs and spices.