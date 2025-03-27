High Heat And Cold Meat: The Secret To A Great Smash Burger
What if we told you a burger doesn't have to be an inches thick in order to be delicious? Smash burgers truly are in a league of their own, delivering that classic, juicy flavor while also featuring a crispiness that changes the game. But how do you achieve that perfect balance without making burgers that literally fall flat? Food Republic spoke with chef Mark Enciso, founder and owner at Order Fire Barbecue, to get the inside scoop.
According to our expert, the key to a successful smash burger lies in the temperature of your beef. "Cold meat is the secret to exceptional smash burgers," said Enciso. "When cold ground beef hits a scorching hot surface, it creates an intense Maillard reaction — delivering complex flavors and that deeply browned crust while keeping the interior juicy." The Maillard reaction refers to the chemical change that browns your food and releases the crispy smell we all love, accomplished by introducing cold amino acids to hot environments.
You can also use a specific beef blend to help develop the crust of your smash burger, as long as it's fresh out of the fridge. Enciso added, "Cold meat holds together better during the initial smash, creating those coveted crispy, lacy edges. It also allows fat to render more slowly, essentially basting the patty from within rather than immediately melting away." This prevents your burger from drying out — a similar premise to the ice cube burger cooking hack. The result: a perfectly crisp and juicy smash burger.
Make the most of your at-home smash burgers
The truth is, cold meat is only half of the equation when it comes to properly cooking smash burgers — you also need to reach high temperatures on your cooking surface. As chef Mark Enciso reminded Food Republic, "The high heat quickly sears outside, locking in moisture while allowing the interior to remain tender." If your burger meat were to cook slowly from a cold temperature, you'd lose any safeguards against dry beef. "This temperature contrast between cold meat and hot surface is what creates the signature smash burger experience: crispy exterior, juicy interior," remarked Enciso. So, for the best results, bump the heat up to at least 400 degrees Fahrenheit or more.
Another great way to add moisture to your smash burgers is, of course, through toppings. Cheese and signature veggies like lettuce and ripe tomatoes can help add a bite of freshness, while also filling out the usual thickness of your burger. Additionally, you can explore making your own secret burger sauce using a mayonnaise or mustard base. Not only does this allow you to experiment with flavors like spice and citrusy tanginess, but it also adds a layer of creaminess that will complement the crispy edges of your smash burger. So, next time you are making smash burgers at home, be sure to give your grill plenty of time to heat up and keep the beef in the fridge until the very last minute for smashin' results — and don't be afraid to experiment with unique toppings.