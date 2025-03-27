High Heat And Cold Meat: The Secret To A Great Smash Burger

What if we told you a burger doesn't have to be an inches thick in order to be delicious? Smash burgers truly are in a league of their own, delivering that classic, juicy flavor while also featuring a crispiness that changes the game. But how do you achieve that perfect balance without making burgers that literally fall flat? Food Republic spoke with chef Mark Enciso, founder and owner at Order Fire Barbecue, to get the inside scoop.

According to our expert, the key to a successful smash burger lies in the temperature of your beef. "Cold meat is the secret to exceptional smash burgers," said Enciso. "When cold ground beef hits a scorching hot surface, it creates an intense Maillard reaction — delivering complex flavors and that deeply browned crust while keeping the interior juicy." The Maillard reaction refers to the chemical change that browns your food and releases the crispy smell we all love, accomplished by introducing cold amino acids to hot environments.

You can also use a specific beef blend to help develop the crust of your smash burger, as long as it's fresh out of the fridge. Enciso added, "Cold meat holds together better during the initial smash, creating those coveted crispy, lacy edges. It also allows fat to render more slowly, essentially basting the patty from within rather than immediately melting away." This prevents your burger from drying out — a similar premise to the ice cube burger cooking hack. The result: a perfectly crisp and juicy smash burger.