The Best Fruits To Throw On The Grill, According To Trader Joe's

When summer is in full swing, the grill becomes a staple cooking method in many households. While grilling the usual items — burgers, hot dogs, meats, and veggies — might be the norm, it's time to make room for another grill-worthy staple: fruit. According to Trader Joe's Test Kitchen, the best fruits to grill are pineapple, watermelon, and cantaloupe. The main reason? Their "sturdy structure and intense fruit flavors."

Grilling fruit may sound simple enough, but there are a few things to keep in mind. First, make sure to use ripe fruit to ensure ample sweetness — unripe fruit tends to be bland or sour and lacks the natural sugars needed for caramelization. Additionally, size matters: Cut your fruit into slices that are ½ to 1 inch thick. Another tip? Cook at a lower heat for around 3 minutes and gently oil the fruit to prevent sticking and over-charring. You can grill individual slices, or try cutting all of your fruit into similar-sized chunks for even cooking.

Remember, each fruit yields different results and flavor profiles on the grill. Pineapple, for instance, caramelizes into little crusty bits that are slightly crunchy and rich in flavor. The yellow fruit stands out with a tropical-like taste that's just a bit tart. After grilling, chop up your pineapple for a controversial (but flavorful) pizza topping.