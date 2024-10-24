Starbucks Finally Adds A Fan-Favorite Baked Good To Its Permanent Menu
Fans will no longer have to wait until fall each year to get their hands on one Starbucks favorite. On October 24, 2024, the company confirmed via Instagram that it has heard customers' pleas for the Baked Apple Croissant to become a permanent menu item, and is finally making it official.
Each year, customers eagerly await the roll out of Starbucks' fall menu, not only for its PSL — which seems to arrive earlier and earlier — but also for the seasonal baked goods. These are only available for a limited time, much to the chagrin of fans who wait all year for a taste of pumpkin or apple treats. Perhaps the Baked Apple Croissant's rave reviews, starting when it debuted on Starbucks' fall menu in 2023, convinced the coffee chain to keep it around.
If you haven't tried this croissant yet (perhaps because they are always sold out due to high popularity), fans have plenty of praise to convince you. In fact, the official announcement video shows dozens of pleas from fans on social media, begging for the bakery item to stay. One Instagram user also responded to the post, writing, "I mean it is absolutely insanely good ... and I'm not an apple person."
The Baked Apple Croissant has won the hearts of fans
While Starbucks PSLs were not always made with real pumpkin, the Baked Apple Croissant has always boasted real apple pieces inside its gooey filling, surrounded by a flaky, muffin-shaped croissant dough that is topped with sugar. When Starbucks trades in pumpkin for gingerbread and peppermint mochas in the winter months, perhaps the frenzied fanfare around the croissant will calm somewhat, and curious customers will actually get a chance to try them.
When the Baked Apple Croissant first arrived on the scene, it sold out within weeks at Starbucks locations across America. Some fans were truly saddened (or even in disbelief) that the item was so seldom available. One user on Reddit – presumably a Starbucks employee — responded to a concerned post: "Yes, the apple croissant is that popular. We are normally sold out by around the end of breakfast." Others in the comments explained that the baked good was so delicious, even adequate supplies of it were liable to run out in a jiffy. With the Baked Apple Croissant's new tenure, hopefully it will be more readily available for fans to enjoy all year round.