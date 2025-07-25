This Costco Gadget Makes Watering Your Vegetable Garden Simple

There's something undeniably more satisfying about eating vegetables you've grown yourself, whether it's the unbeatable freshness or the sense of pride of nurturing your food from seed to plate. Either way, tending a vegetable garden takes serious time and effort — from planting to fertilizing to watering. So why not simplify the process where you can?

Luckily, if you're hoping to grow vegetables in your garden this summer, Costco has a gadget that can help take some of the gardening stress off your plate. For just under $200, the Rachio 3 WiFi Smart Sprinkler Controller offers a sleek, high-tech way to simplify watering. Designed for up to 12 zones, this weather-intelligent sprinkler lets you water your plants straight from your phone using the Rachio app. Not only that, you can create automatic schedules for your garden(s) based on your unique landscape, plant types, sun exposure, and local weather.

The sprinkler also has automatic rain, wind, and freeze skip features, which prevent overwatering, reduce water waste, and keep your bill from climbing. Plus, if your phone's out of reach, the system syncs with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can start and stop watering your veggies without getting up from the couch.