The 19th Century Vintage Cocktail Sangria Lovers Need To Try
Time heals all wounds, but it can also lead to the loss of things that deserve to stick around. That's why we at Food Republic believe it's our sacred duty to help readers learn about classic cocktails and how to revamp them to fit the modern aesthetic. One such drink that deserves some recognition is the sherry cobbler cocktail — a drink anyone with a penchant for sangria needs to familiarize themselves with.
You don't need to take our word for it, though. That's why we enlisted the help of Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef of R HOUSE in Miami, Florida. Carulli calls the sherry cobbler "sangria's chic cousin," and honestly, we're here for it. The cocktail is "fruit-forward, refreshing, and ridiculously easy to batch," he says. "Sherry brings this nutty, oxidative depth that plays beautifully with muddled citrus and berries."
He also stresses the drink's remarkable simplicity to prepare. It merely requires chilling, shaking, and straining over crushed ice, creating a beverage that, as Carulli puts it, "gives you wine-based punch vibes with a lighter ABV and more finesse." This makes the sherry cobbler a crucial choice if you're seeking a less alcoholic option at the bar, or, as Carulli insightfully remarks, "For daytime drinking without knocking you out."
Whipping up the perfect sherry cobbler cocktail
When it comes to preparing a sherry cobbler cocktail, there are a few decisions to make. Do you sweeten it with sugar, honey, or liqueur? To mix it, do you shake it or churn it with a bar spoon in the glass? And then there's the matter of the sherry itself. Rocco Carulli has a clear opinion on that last point. "Amontillado is your best bet," he says. "It has the right mix of body, nuttiness, and slight sweetness to carry the fruit. Fino is too dry; cream sherry, too sweet."
Finally, you'll want to top the drink with some fruit. "Orange slices, lemon wheels, and fresh berries balance out that oxidative note with brightness and a touch of acidity," Carulli advises. Pineapple wedges are another great option. For a final touch, a little herbaceous freshness pairs beautifully with the flavors. "Add a mint sprig and a metal straw and you're basically sipping summer," Carulli says.
While the straw might seem like an oddly specific addition, it comes with a long backstory. The sherry cobbler, invented sometime in the 1820s or 1830s, is credited with introducing the concept of drinking through a straw to the masses. So when you serve up a sherry cobbler, know that you're enjoying a delightfully niche piece of history with every sip.