The 19th Century Vintage Cocktail Sangria Lovers Need To Try

Time heals all wounds, but it can also lead to the loss of things that deserve to stick around. That's why we at Food Republic believe it's our sacred duty to help readers learn about classic cocktails and how to revamp them to fit the modern aesthetic. One such drink that deserves some recognition is the sherry cobbler cocktail — a drink anyone with a penchant for sangria needs to familiarize themselves with.

You don't need to take our word for it, though. That's why we enlisted the help of Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef of R HOUSE in Miami, Florida. Carulli calls the sherry cobbler "sangria's chic cousin," and honestly, we're here for it. The cocktail is "fruit-forward, refreshing, and ridiculously easy to batch," he says. "Sherry brings this nutty, oxidative depth that plays beautifully with muddled citrus and berries."

He also stresses the drink's remarkable simplicity to prepare. It merely requires chilling, shaking, and straining over crushed ice, creating a beverage that, as Carulli puts it, "gives you wine-based punch vibes with a lighter ABV and more finesse." This makes the sherry cobbler a crucial choice if you're seeking a less alcoholic option at the bar, or, as Carulli insightfully remarks, "For daytime drinking without knocking you out."