New To Port? Start With This Surprisingly Affordable Option

Port is a timeless classic that dates back to the 17th century, exclusively cultivated in sun-drenched, terraced vineyards nestled among the fertile hills of the Douro Valley. What makes port unique among other wine variations is that it's fortified. This means that during the fermentation process, a spirit is added — usually aguardente — which halts fermentation. The result is a high alcohol content (19% to 22%) and leftover residual sugars, endowing port with its signature sweet flavor (which is why it's typically served with dessert rather than the main course). If you're looking to explore the world of port but don't know where to begin, we've got you covered. Food Republic consulted Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef of R HOUSE, who revealed ruby port is his go-to recommendation for beginners.

The four large families of port wine are ruby, tawny, white, and rosé — all of which vary in taste, aging method, intended drinking style, and of course, price. According to Carulli: "[Ruby port is] the most approachable, fruit-forward style that gives you a solid idea of what port can offer without overwhelming the palate or your wallet." It effectively highlights the sweet, fruit-forward characteristics of port, offering a beginner-friendly taste profile compared to the nutty, oxidative flavors of tawny port or the concentrated, tannic, full-bodied, and often expensive, high-quality vintage port.

As for specific beginner-friendly brands, Carulli recommends: "Brands like Fonseca Bin 27 or Graham's Six Grapes are excellent starting points." You can typically expect to find a standard bottle of either option in the range of $14 to $30, depending on the retailer, promotions, and your location.