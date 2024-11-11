You Need A Special Type Of Glass For The Best Port Sipping Experience
Many beverages are immediately identifiable by the glassware they're served in, such as a martini or snifter of brandy. On the other hand, you might not associate a certain glass with port, yet it's just as important to choose the right type if you want to fully appreciate this sweet fortified wine. To find out which glassware works best for port, Food Republic consulted Lexi Stephens, wine expert and the owner of Lexi's Wine List.
Just as Glencairn glasses are superior for sipping whiskey thanks to their unique shape, the shape of a port glass is also key. "Port is typically served in a smaller, chimney-shaped wine glass," explained Stephens. She says that this kind of glass, which narrows towards the rim with a slightly smaller top than the base, "highlights its complex flavors and aromas."
A tapered glass helps to concentrate the scent of port, and the narrow "chimney" rim lets you properly smell the aroma of the wine, rather than it being mixed in with alcohol vapors. Because our sense of taste is so heavily influenced by smell, the glass enhances the flavor once you begin to sip the drink. In addition, the smaller size and gentle taper helps the wine to hit the tip of your tongue, which is most sensitive when it comes to picking up flavors. All these factors make a chimney glass ideal for this special type of wine.
Choose the right portion of port to appreciate the drink
While port glasses resemble regular wine glasses in terms of shape, there's another factor to keep in mind: "A serving size of port is smaller than a standard wine pour," said Lexi Stephens. While regular wine is often stronger than table wine, as the latter ranges from 12% to 14% ABV, port is stronger still, at around 20% ABV. It is also significantly higher in sugar. For these reasons, a standard serving of port is around three ounces, as opposed to the five or six ounces you'd expect when ordering a glass of red or white.
With that being said, you shouldn't use a tiny glass for a smaller serving. The best way to drink port is to fill a full-size chimney glass so it's only a third full, which allows enough room to swirl, sniff, and appreciate the wine. This is especially important for robustly-flavored vintage port, where a slightly larger glass with a wider bowl helps with aeration. Choose a port glass with a stem, too, which stops your hands from making the drink overly warm.
If you don't want to spend money on specific glassware for something you might only drink occasionally, then it's fine to use a dessert wine or regular wine glass for port in a pinch. Just make sure to clean and polish your wine glasses properly to enjoy the drink at its best.