The Highest Quality Port You Can Buy

If you're splashing out on a bottle of port for a special occasion, you want to make sure it's a good one — but how do you know if your sweet fortified wine is top quality? To find out, Food Republic consulted wine expert and owner of Lexi's Wine List, Lexi Stephens. "The highest quality ports are typically vintage ports," explained Stephens. "This means the wine comes from a single vintage, rather than a blend of multiple vintages."

The vast majority of port from Portugal's Douro Valley is a blend. Vintage port — which makes up a mere 2% — is only produced in years when the quality is considered outstanding. This doesn't happen very often; on average, it's around three or four times in any 10-year period. Before the port can be bottled and labeled as vintage, the producer must receive approval from the official Instituto dos Vinhos do Douro e Porto.

The clue that vintage port is well-aged is in its name, but this aging process does not all take place in the barrel. Instead, it spends a maximum of 30 months in oak before being bottled, where it continues to mature and improve for many years, perhaps even centuries. This method of aging is a key difference between port and sherry, and also sets a vintage variety apart from other types of port, such as tawny, which is ready to drink as soon as it's bottled.