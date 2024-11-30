The Best Way To Freeze Leftover Pie

The holidays guarantee many things, but few are as great as a surplus of pie. However, even the biggest sweet tooth sometimes struggles to finish it all. Jennifer Boggiss, CEO and co-founder of Heilala Vanilla, spoke with us about how to freeze pies to preserve their flavor and texture for the months to come.

"Wrap the pie tightly in plastic wrap and foil to prevent freezer burn," Boggiss says. "Avoid freezing pies with delicate fillings like custard or whipped cream, as they don't freeze well and can separate when thawed." What is freezer burn? It's the process of dehydration and oxidation caused by air interacting with frozen foods. Plastic wrap and foil are among the best tools to prevent freezer burn, thanks to their effectiveness at keeping out air and maintaining a tight seal.

Instead, only freeze varieties with more substantial fillings, such as mince, pumpkin, or apple pie. While they may not return to their former, fresh glory, they stand up significantly better to the process of freezing, thawing, and warming than dairy-based desserts. But don't think there aren't ways to revive them back to a state of deliciousness — Boggiss gave us tips on that as well!