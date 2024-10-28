The Vanilla Ice Cream That Uses The Best Ingredients Hands Down

Every excruciatingly long school or work day should end with a chilled bowl of luscious vanilla ice cream, don't you think? Yet finding a store-bought variety that's made with high-quality ingredients takes some effort. If you lack the motivation to kick your vanilla ice cream up a notch with olive oil and sea salt every night, choose a pre-made variety that's awesome on its own. In Food Republic's ranking of vanilla ice creams with the highest and lowest quality ingredients, Van Leeuwen's proves to be top-notch.

According to the Van Leeuwen website, its ice cream is made with "only good ingredients you can pronounce," and its vanilla bean flavor is no exception. Made with only milk, cream, cane sugar, egg yolks, vanilla extract, salt, and real vanilla bean, this simple dessert doesn't contain any artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or stabilizers.

Unlike many vanilla ice creams that lack depth of flavor, Van Leeuwen's has a custard-like taste with notes of caramel and fresh dairy. The flavor comes from Tahitian vanilla beans, which imbue the frozen treat with a nuanced floral sweetness. There is also just enough salt for the perfect balance of flavor.