Can You Still Order A Fast Food Burger When Restaurants Are Serving Breakfast?

First thing in the morning, when you are rolling out of bed and putting on your bunny slippers, you might start your day with a bowl of cereal, a plate of scrambled eggs, or avocado toast for breakfast. But, sometimes, none of those options sound remotely good. There are some days, whether you're recovering from a hangover or just want something greasy, when you crave nothing except a juicy fast food hamburger.

Even though plenty of fast food establishments open in the wee hours of the morning, places like McDonald's have a specific time that separates when they serve breakfast and lunch — usually about 10:30 a.m. (depending on the location). Despite countless customer complaints begging for Big Macs (or McDoubles that you can turn into Big Macs) before sunrise, a spokeswoman for McDonald's told the Wall Street Journal (via Reader's Digest), "The demand isn't strong enough to warrant running the burger grill in the morning." A former employee of the restaurant said it's not the low demand keeping McDonald's from serving lunch during breakfast; instead, it's because breakfast items like eggs cannot be cooked at the same temperature as burger patties. (This applies to McDonald's locations in the U.S., whereas in Australia, the chain features an "All Day Menu," which includes Big Macs, nuggets, and other lunch options served all day.)

Similarly, Wendy's, known for its square burgers and Frosty drinks, prioritizes breakfast over lunch until around 10:30 a.m.. But depending on the location, some employees may be more accommodating of your burger requests (albeit very reluctantly), as long as you are willing to wait a little longer in line.