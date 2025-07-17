Keep Lettuce Fresh Longer With A Simple Storage Trick

Whether you plan to use the lettuce to make Korean pork belly lettuce wraps or an Indonesian vegetable salad with peanut sauce, to get the most out of the tin foil trick, it's essential to completely dry your lettuce after washing it — either by patting it down with a paper towel or a clean kitchen towel to remove any excess water. "I have found the best method for storing lettuce is to wrap the head of the lettuce lightly in foil with a paper towel liner to remove even more moisture," says Lindsey Chastain.

However, excess moisture isn't the only factor to be concerned with. Wrapping lettuce in tin foil also helps prevent another common food spoilage pitfall. "It also blocks the light from the fridge that degrades the chlorophyll and vitamin C," says Chastain. This, in turn, prevents the lettuce from losing its green hue and developing brown or yellow spots.

While wrapping your lettuce in tin foil helps keep it fresher, longer, you also need to ensure it's stored at the correct temperature. Storing lettuce at room temperature — such as on your kitchen counter or in your fruit bowl — significantly increases the risk of bacterial growth. So, after you've wrapped your lettuce, make sure you keep it in the fridge.