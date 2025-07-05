Why Anthony Bourdain Never Put Lettuce On Burgers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the things the world loved most about Anthony Bourdain was his strong opinions, on everything from why he refused to eat brunch to the one ingredient that absolutely didn't belong in scrambled eggs. He shared these thoughts in a variety of ways, including his dauntless travel shows and a number of books. In his 2016 cookbook "Appetites" (via SimplyRecipes), he shared his belief that lettuce does not belong on burgers. He wrote that he understood "the desire for crunch" but found lettuce to be too slippery an ingredient, which could cause the burger to fall apart. "I'll have my salad on the side," he quipped.

At least the guy was consistent. In a YouTube video for Insider Tech that was published a year after his book, Bourdain actually said he likes lettuce on a burger, but found it "makes it structurally more difficult to eat." He continued, saying that in a perfect world, the one-hand rule should apply — that is, you should be able to eat a burger with just one hand and not make a huge mess. And lettuce, especially in leaf form and when it's layered with other toppings, slides around and makes things fall out. One workaround Bourdain suggested in his cookbook, though, was "finely shredded iceberg" lettuce — but only if you can't live without it.