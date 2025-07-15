15 Colorful Ingredients To Add To Your Summer Salad

A good summer salad should be three things: bright, fresh, and easy to pack. But to celebrate the warm weather and enjoy a meal that's as aesthetically pleasing as it is delicious, why not reach for some lesser-known, colorful ingredients?

Whether you're a brand new gardener looking for a great vegetable to grow as a beginner or just heading to the store needing ideas, colorful summer salad ingredients do so much more than make your meal look pretty. Oftentimes, an array of colors means an equally diverse range of flavors, scattering sweet, floral, herbal, and even spicy notes throughout your greens. Plus, even if you can't find the exact variety of ingredient you want, it's easy to substitute with something similar without sacrificing your desired flavor profile.

You can also prepare many of these ingredients in different ways. You can marinate your ingredients for a more flavorful salad, pickle them for a dash of acid, ferment them for more umami, or just keep them raw to provide tons of juiciness and different textures. How you include them is up to you, but colorful ingredients are always great choices for everything from a packed lunch to an outdoor picnic.