How To Open Canned Goods Without A Can Opener

One of the quickest ways to open a can when you don't have an opener on hand is to use a knife. This can be a chef's knife or a paring knife (two of the only three knives you truly need in your kitchen arsenal), or even just a pocket knife. As long as it is sharp, it will get the job done.

Place the can on a non-slip surface and hold it tightly. Take the sharp, pointy end of the knife in the other hand and pierce it through the indented gap near the lip of the lid. The heavier and sturdier the knife, the easier it will be to poke that hole. Once you've punctured it, wedge the knife inside and slide it through the entire rim — this will essentially slice the lid off.

Though a quick and easy way to open a can in a pinch, always go slow when using this method. You're working with a sharp knife that can lead to bloody accidents, so be careful and precise when working your way through the can. Keep your hands as far away from the blade as possible so that you don't hurt yourself in case the knife slips. You can even cover the lid with a towel as you slice it with the knife. This will help ensure that you don't accidentally cut yourself in the process.