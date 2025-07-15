How To Properly Store Strawberries To Keep Them Fresher Longer

What's not to love about fresh strawberries? Endlessly versatile, you can dip them in chocolate, chop them up to put in an oatmeal and fresh berry parfait, or eat them as is. However, there is no greater pain than purchasing a carton only to have them become mushy or, worse, moldy before you get to enjoy them. Keeping strawberries at their best for as long as possible largely depends on proper storage. Food Republic spoke to Lindsey Chastain, founder of The Waddle and Cluck, to get her tips for how to keep these red gems vibrant.

It all begins with proper preparation. "As soon as you get strawberries home, wash and sort them," Chastain says. "Remove any that have mold or are already mushy." Then, to minimize the risk of spoilage, Chastain recommends storing them in a mason jar, which is ideal because it has a lid and seal that prevent bacteria and moisture from getting in.

Mold thrives on moisture, so Chastain says it's important to allow your strawberries to dry completely before putting them in the mason jar. "Any leftover water will promote mold," she says, adding that your dried and sealed strawberries should be kept in the fridge.