The Best Temperature For Storing Strawberries And Maintaining Their Quality

Keeping your strawberries cold is just one part of delaying their eventual spoilage. They also need to stay as dry as possible. For many, this means going against everything you thought you knew about storing berries — no more rinsing them as soon as you get them home. In fact, you shouldn't rinse them at all until you're ready to eat them, not even in a vinegar or baking soda bath. The reason is that once you expose strawberries to that much moisture before storage, it's nearly impossible to fully dry them. That lingering moisture often leads to mold.

The best way to store strawberries is in your refrigerator, unrinsed, in a tightly sealed mason jar — in this case, they might even last up to a week. Then, rinse them as you need them, either in your hand or in a colander under cool water (don't soak them), dry them thoroughly with a paper towel, and use them as planned.

Since you can't hold back time forever, you'll know your strawberries are starting to spoil when they develop squishy, discolored patches or even a bit of slime. Mold is a definite sign that the strawberry should be thrown out; however, you can get away with discarding just the rotten or moldy ones — along with any that were touching them — and eating the rest, as long as they still look good.