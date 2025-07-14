How To Choose The Perfect Seating For Your Kitchen Island

While you shouldn't have a kitchen island in a small kitchen, if your space is large enough to house one, it's a terrific piece of free-standing furniture that is both stylish (try and avoid this popular décor choice – heavy display items) and functional, especially if you can use it not just for prep and cooking, but also for casual dining. However, if you don't love your island seating, whether for aesthetic or comfort reasons (or both), it might be time to think about replacing it with something perfect. And for advice on how to do that, Food Republic turned to expert Heather Mastrangeli, a registered interior designer. "When selecting seating for a kitchen island, it's important to account for who is using the space, the space available for seating, and maintenance desires," she told us.

To the first point, Mastrangeli had particular recommendations for parents of small children: "I recommend stationary seating, not swivel, with a back for ease of use." Sticking with stationary seating, she continued, can help prevent damage to both the stool and the countertop, while a non-moving stool that has a back to it also prevents kids from falling.

If your home is just populated by adults, you should consider both the styles of the actual surface of the seat and the stool's back. Different types of curvatures in both "may or may not be comfortable from person to person," Mastrangeli explained.