Here's Why Pencil Edges Are Ideal For Your Kitchen Countertops
When renovating your kitchen, you face a lot of decisions: what flooring you want to avoid, what lighting you want to purchase, where you want to place your range, and perhaps most essentially, what type of countertops you'll be using for years to come. Along with deciding whether marble countertops are worth the steep price tag, you'll have an array of edges to choose from. And Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal interior designer at Planner SD, thinks the best choice is pencil edges.
"A pencil edge finish has an elegant, minimalist look due to its smooth rounded edges, creating a sophisticated look that blends well with different styles," she told Food Republic. While they'll pair well with a variety of materials, she mentioned that pencil edges look especially good with stone countertops, where the emphasis should focus on the color or veining of the material.
Another point in pencil edges' favor, according to Juzėnaitė, is that they look harmonious with most any furniture. "The graceful curve softens the transition between countertops and furniture, helping the entire space look more cohesive and visually balanced," she said.
Practical advantages of pencil edge countertops
Of course, your kitchen countertops won't all be for show; they're also an essential part of your culinary domain, where your family will move around, cook, and clean every single day. For these reasons, Evelina Juzėnaitė showed a marked preference for pencil edge countertops as opposed to sharp square edges, citing their safety factor for kids and home chefs alike, because the softer edges are less prone to injuring people if they hit or run into the countertop.
She also shared that the "rounded corners are less prone to chipping, [which] makes pencil edges ideal for islands and perimeter countertops that are frequently used." Their durability also means you won't have to be either living with embarrassing chipped countertops (that get worse as they age) or paying someone to repair them. Further, if you detest cleaning up after making dinner, their unique edges make them easier for swiping up spills or crumbs that are left over on your countertop. "This is an ideal low-maintenance option," Juzėnaitė said.