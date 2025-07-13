Here's Why Pencil Edges Are Ideal For Your Kitchen Countertops

When renovating your kitchen, you face a lot of decisions: what flooring you want to avoid, what lighting you want to purchase, where you want to place your range, and perhaps most essentially, what type of countertops you'll be using for years to come. Along with deciding whether marble countertops are worth the steep price tag, you'll have an array of edges to choose from. And Evelina Juzėnaitė, principal interior designer at Planner SD, thinks the best choice is pencil edges.

"A pencil edge finish has an elegant, minimalist look due to its smooth rounded edges, creating a sophisticated look that blends well with different styles," she told Food Republic. While they'll pair well with a variety of materials, she mentioned that pencil edges look especially good with stone countertops, where the emphasis should focus on the color or veining of the material.

Another point in pencil edges' favor, according to Juzėnaitė, is that they look harmonious with most any furniture. "The graceful curve softens the transition between countertops and furniture, helping the entire space look more cohesive and visually balanced," she said.